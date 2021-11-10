The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field will conduct a Veterans Day flyover for a ceremony in Klamath Falls.

F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct a flyover at Veterans Memorial Park in Klamath Falls, Ore. at, or around, 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.

All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be cancelled, or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.

