173rd FW to conduct Veterans Day flyover in Klamath Falls Tim Trainor Tim Trainor Author email Nov 10, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field will conduct a Veterans Day flyover for a ceremony in Klamath Falls.F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct a flyover at Veterans Memorial Park in Klamath Falls, Ore. at, or around, 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be cancelled, or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Flyover Veterans Day Aeronautics Air Force Klamath Falls Wing Fighter Jet Flight Ceremony Tim Trainor Author email Follow Tim Trainor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Tweets by HeraldandNews Trending Klamath Falls motorcyclist dies in Sunday crash Serial carjacker gets three years for vehicle, related thefts Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Aggie Sports Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Video Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Amari Rodgers' struggles against the Chiefs Updated 5 hrs ago Packers coach Matt LaFleur was proud of how rookie Amari Rodgers handled a difficult day against the Chiefs. 1:29 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' loss to the Chiefs Updated 5 hrs ago Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' loss to the Chiefs 1:29Updated 5 hrs ago 0:50 Watch now: Packers coach Matt LaFleur takes blame for offense’s poor performance in loss to Chiefs Updated 10 hrs ago Watch now: Packers coach Matt LaFleur takes blame for offense’s poor performance in loss to Chiefs 0:50Updated 10 hrs ago 0:59 Would Aaron Rodgers have changed the outcome against the Chiefs? Updated 5 hrs ago Would Aaron Rodgers have changed the outcome against the Chiefs? 0:59Updated 5 hrs ago 1:26 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Cardinals Updated Nov 7, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Cardinals 1:26Updated Nov 7, 2021 1:29 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington Updated Nov 4, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington 1:29Updated Nov 4, 2021 1:29 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington Updated 5 hrs ago Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington 1:29Updated 5 hrs ago MaxRead Businesses Klamath-Spine-Rehab Premier Care Dental EcoSolar and Electric Trending now Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman charged with homicide after infant daughter dies of fentanyl overdoseKlamath Falls motorcyclist dies in Sunday crashFormer motel set to reopen as transitional housingSerial carjacker gets three years for vehicle, related theftsThe grand canyon of the Klamath RiverOregon reports 74 deaths; 1,211 new COVID-19 casesCity parks board asks for input on possibly renaming Kit Carson ParkMigrant Oregon weed workers face threats amid illegal boomTwo calves found dead in Bly area, one confirmed killed by wolvesFamily of Macdoel man who died in landscaping accident plan legal action Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Survey Should Oregon continue to transition in and out of Daylight Saving Time each year? You voted: Yes, keep it as is. No, remain on standard time year-round No, remain on daylight saving time year-round Vote View Results Back Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives