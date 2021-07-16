Local residents will likely hear the roar of fighter jets after dark next week.
Monday through Thursday next week, the 173rd Fighter Wing will conduct night flying operations between approximately 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., the Air Force Air National Guard said in a release. Night flying is part of the training curriculum for F-15C student pilots at Kingsley Field.
“Whether defending the homeland or deployed in contingency operations, F-15 pilots must be proficient at night flying,” said Col. Jeff Edwards, 173rd FW Commander in a statement. “Night flying training includes the full spectrum of skills needed to be a combat-ready F-15 pilot.”
Take-offs will occur after sundown with the jets returning about an hour-and-a-half later. Most of the training will occur in military airspace east of Lakeview where pilots can fly without lights. The community will likely hear the jets during take-offs and approaches to and from Kingsley Field.
Community members can contact the wing's public affairs office at 541-885-6677 to express any concerns.