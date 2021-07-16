Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Kingsley jets

The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field will conduct night flights next week.

 Photo courtesy of Kingsley Field

Local residents will likely hear the roar of fighter jets after dark next week.

Monday through Thursday next week, the 173rd Fighter Wing will conduct night flying operations between approximately 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., the Air Force Air National Guard said in a release. Night flying is part of the training curriculum for F-15C student pilots at Kingsley Field.

“Whether defending the homeland or deployed in contingency operations, F-15 pilots must be proficient at night flying,” said Col. Jeff Edwards, 173rd FW Commander in a statement. “Night flying training includes the full spectrum of skills needed to be a combat-ready F-15 pilot.”

Take-offs will occur after sundown with the jets returning about an hour-and-a-half later. Most of the training will occur in military airspace east of Lakeview where pilots can fly without lights. The community will likely hear the jets during take-offs and approaches to and from Kingsley Field. 

Community members can contact the wing's public affairs office at 541-885-6677 to express any concerns. 

