The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. will conduct Independence Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout Oregon.
An F-15 Eagle fighter jet is rescheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Saturday, July 4.
10:00 a.m. Downtown Klamath Falls, Klamath Falls, Ore.
10:10 a.m. Lake of the Woods, Klamath County, Ore.
10:20 a.m. Downtown Central Point, Central Point, Ore.
10:45 a.m. Oregon Ave. – Main Street, Creswell, Ore.
11:05 a.m. Black Butte Ranch, Black Butte Ranch, Ore.
All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be cancelled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.
The Oregon Air National Guard has been an integral part of the nation’s air defense since 1941. The 173rd FW is home to the premier F-15C pilot training facility for the United States Air Force.