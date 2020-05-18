The 173rd Fighter Wing has cancelled the 17th Sentry Eagle air-to-air combat exercise that was scheduled for July 15 to 19, 2020.
Additionally, the Open House on Saturday, 18 July is also cancelled.
"I regret to inform you of this, as we all look forward to this outstanding event for Kingsley Field and the community," said Col. Jeff Edwards, 173rd Fighter Wing commander.
The decision to cancel the exercise and Open House came after weeks of discussions primarily focused on COVID-19. Kingsley Field commanders and the Sentry Eagle project officer, Lt. Col. Adam Gaudinski, determined there were significant risks in hosting the public and other military units while adhering to Governor Brown's Executive Orders and Department of Defense policy regarding COVID-19.
"Cancelling Sentry Eagle 2020 is not something that we wanted to do, but ultimately, the decision was made with the best interest of the 173rd Fighter Wing and our local community in mind," said Gaudinski. "The unified resolve of Kingsley Field and Klamath Falls is unbreakable. I speak on behalf of all the men and women of the 173rd Fighter Wing when I say this, Kingsley Field resides in the greatest, most supportive community by far. Thank you."
One of the Air National Guard's largest air-to-air exercises, Sentry Eagle provides military pilots of the National Guard, Active Duty and Reserve components a forum in which to test their flying skills including basic fighter maneuvers and air combat tactics against different types of aircraft, close-air support and large-force employment training.
Sentry Eagle is typically held every two years and was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2019. However, construction projects on the ramp, flight line, and across the base prevented it from happening, and will likely delay the event again until 2022.
"I am extremely grateful to all those who helped in planning for Sentry Eagle, including our community partners," said Edwards. "Your efforts provide an outstanding foundation as we look forward to planning for Sentry Eagle in 2022."