The Slater Fire, which started Monday near Slater Butte Fire Lookout on the Klamath National Forest in California, has grown into a 120,000 acre wildfire that has moved northwest into Oregon.
The fire is believed to have burned as many as 150 homes in the Happy Camp area along the Klamath River in Siskiyou County.
An evacuation order was issued for the town of Happy Camp and for residents living near the town.
Protection of structures in threatened communities of Happy Camp, O Brien, Takilma, Cave Junction, and Gasquet remains the top priority for firefighters. Hot weather, drought-stressed, dry fuels and extreme fire behavior resulted in power outages, road closures, and evacuations for impacted communities on both sides of the California-Oregon border.
With a record number of fires across the West, resources are stretched thin nationally. Firefighters have been working non-stop since initial attack, employing what few resources they have. Air resources will be utilized for reconnaissance and fire suppression as smoke and visibility permit.
A heat-detection flight yesterday showed a second fire burning east of the Slater Fire. Estimated at 500 acres as of this morning, the Devils Fire is currently unstaffed and uncontained. Cause of the fire is currently unknown. The fire is burning north of Upper Devil’s Peak.
These two fires — burning in steep, rugged country — have prompted widespread evacuations.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuations along Highway 96 in the Klamath River corridor.
Del Norte County evacuated the town of Gasquet and put surrounding areas on notice that they should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Josephine County took similar precautions for the Illinois Valley area in Oregon. Due to resource shortages, it is especially important that residents heed evacuation orders and advisories, fire managers say.
Additionally, Forest restrictions are in effect across Klamath National Forest, Six Rivers National Forest, and Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.