Klamath County Public Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday.
Eight of them were children and the cases were traced back to immediate family or close family friends at social gatherings.
KCPH spokesperson Valeree Lane said the spike in cases will affect school re-opening plans in the county, although she emphasized that the eight children contracting COVID had nothing to do with schools.
With fifteen cases reported in the last two days, Klamath County no longer meets the reopening metrics for K-12 students to return to on-campus classes.
To meet state metrics, the community cannot entirely reopen schools if the county case load exceeds seven cases per week. Counties must remain below that case number for three consecutive weeks.
Lane said they’re now working to re-open in October.
Lane said Tuesday’s cases should serve as a reminder to the community that the virus is still here. Residents should to continue to follow guidelines, such as wearing masks and washing hands.
Lane doesn’t think Oregon Governor Kate Brown will put Klamath County on her COVID-19 watch list thanks to the low numbers in the county leading up to Tuesday’s spike.
Lane is not projecting any further spikes this week and called Tuesday an anomaly.
KCPH announced three new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Last week, Klamath County saw four new cases and only one new case the week prior.