A wildfire, pushed by strong winds through dry grass and timber, is burning erratically near Chiloquin.
Called the Two Four Two Fire, it grew quickly Monday night to more than 1,000 acres in size with no containment.
The Klamath County Sheriff's Office and local fire departments are evacuating homes near the fire and in its path, from Chiloquin toward Crescent, Fort Klamath and beyond. Collier State Park and day use area was evacuated, as were residents to the west of the park and others in Woodland Park.
There is a Level 2 evacuation notice — which means residents should be prepare to evacuate quickly — is in place for Oregon State Highway 422 North between Highway 97 and Oregon State Highway 62, as well as for Highway 62 between mileposts 94 and 98 from the intersection with Highway 422 North to the state fish hatchery.
There is a Level 1 evacuation notice south of Highway 422 North to the junction of Highways 97 and 62 south of Chiloquin. Residents in this area should monitor the situation and prepare to evacuate if necessary.
The fire was initially reported near Williamson River Campground, according to information from the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership. It soon jumped Highway 97 and was burning on both sides of that roadway, still moving south and southwest.
Highway 97 is currently closed from its intersection of South Chiloquin Road to Forest Road 9732 and the Oux Kanee day use area.
Currently there are 20 engines, two handcrews and five dozers assigned to the fire. Additional resources have been ordered. A red flag warning is in effect in the area Tuesday from 10 a.m. to midnight for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity.
Those with evacuation questions should go to Kla-Mo-Ya Casino where the Red Cross has established a shelter. A phone number for the evacuation center has not yet been set up. Emergency officials ask residents to avoid calling 911 unless in an emergency.
In Klamath Falls, emergency responders also dealt with multiple downed trees and power lines caused by the windstorm that ripped through the area beginning about 7:30 p.m. Monday. In addition, roads were closed near the intersection of Western Street and Hilyard Avenue for a fire that threatened to reach nearby trees.
Pacific Power noted at least ten small outages in Klamath Falls Monday night and power is out in much of the area around Chiloquin. Small outages were reported in Bonanza and Malin, and power is out at Lake of the Woods.
Check back at heraldandnews.com for updates throughout the night and a full story tomorrow morning.