One of the first wildfires in Klamath County in 2020 broke out Wednesday afternoon near the Spence Mountain Trailhead.
As of Thursday morning, the fire was reported to be about a 50 acres in size.
Crews are actively suppressing the fire with the help of multiple agencies and air resources. Crews Thursday will continue to build new line and secure existing line. There are approximately 150 people assigned to the incident.
According to the Klamath County Sheriff's Office, due to ongoing fire operations in the area of Highway 140 northwest of Running Y, the Spence Mountain Trailhead System as well as the Howard Bay Boat Launch are closed to public use. In addition, watercraft are urged to avoid the waters of Howard Bay so as to not interfere with aircraft.
This is being done out of an abundance of caution so that there is no interference with aircraft supporting fire operations, according to the KCSO.
The Lakeview Interagency Fire Center website: https://scofmp.org/ is available to assist in keeping people informed of current and changing conditions for our area.
