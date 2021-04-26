At 6 a.m. Monday morning, Oregon Tech's faculty union went on strike.
It's the first time that a facultywide strike has occurred in Oregon higher education history. Picket lines are in place at both Klamath Falls and Wilsonville campuses, but classes will continue as scheduled, according to the school.
According to both sides, negotiations were held throughout the weekend and up until the 6 a.m. deadline, but no deal was reached. Negotiations are expected to continue throughout the week as needed.
Erin Foley, dean of students at OIT, said that classes will be covered by full-time faculty who have not gone on strike, part-time faculty and other instructors.
Students should continue to attend classes unless notified otherwise by their department chair and should continue their assigned work.
“We are committed to ensuring that instruction proceeds without interruption and that our students are given the opportunity to continue to pursue their academic goals,” President Nagi Naganathan said in a release. “We remain optimistic that an agreement can be reached and remain committed to the collective bargaining process.”
By around noon, close to 100 people were at the picket line in Klamath Falls, including some students. The line was getting more lively with a chorus of honks, chants and one student with an accordion.
Faculty union spokesperson Kari Lundgren said the union and administration bargained through the night last night. Her team heard at 5:45 a.m. Monday that administration has rejected their last proposal.
Spokesperson Fanny Howes said they were "deeply disappointed," but grabbed their signs.
Faculty, even those who are not striking, said they had been locked out of their emails.
Third year students Dahiana Padilla and Cole Dillon stood in the cold Monday morning in solidarity with their professors.
Dillon pointed to one of his professors on the picket line when talking about how he feels his instructors go above and beyond to help him succeed.
Dillon said he one of his professor's decided not to strike, but sent an email to students that said each could support faculty by joining the strike and not attending classes if they choose.
Padilla she has doubts about the quality of substitute instructors assigned to cover her classes, but she feels the faculty strike is worth it.
"They're not trying to harm us," she said. "They're doing this for the right reasons."
While Dillon isn't too concerned about his own classes, he worries for friends who he knows are taking challenging courses this term and the effect that a fill-in instructor could have on their grades and their skills.
Both Padilla and Dillon said they planned to stay with the strike for as long as they could Monday morning and would return again to picket on Tuesday.
This story will be updated. Check back at heraldandnews.com for more.