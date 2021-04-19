Firefighters made significant progress overnight on the Ponina Fire, which is still burning approximately 5 miles north of Beatty.
As of Monday morning, the fire was estimated at 1,400 acres and 10 percent containment. Two structures have been lost.
The fire's cause is under investigation. It was first reported around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
A local Type 3 Incident Management Team took over management of the Ponina Fire Monday morning.
On Sunday, firefighters were assisted by two air tankers from San Bernardino that came up from California, which proved helpful to beating back the blaze.
Two local interagency Hotshot Crews started work on the fire Monday morning and additional resources are en route.
Area residents, who were told to evacuate as the fire grew Sunday night, are now able to return if they want. However, the Klamath County Sheriff's Office noted people should be prepared to evacuate if conditions change.
Smoke is highly visible in the surrounding area, including Highway 140. There will be increased fire traffic in the area, including on Hwy 140 and the Sycan Road.
Travelers in the area should use caution, reduce speed and be prepared for delays.
The fire is burning in an area with narrow roads. The public is advised to avoid the fire area for public and firefighter safety.
This is a developing story. Check back at heraldandnews.com for updates.