The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3 (Go) evacuation notice for the Brattain Fire burning southwest of Paisley.
Level 3
· All of Paisley – from Red House Lane (north of Paisley), south on Highway 31 to Valley Falls/the junction with U.S. Hwy 395.
· All of Clover Flat Road from the intersection with Hwy 31 (Beachler’s Corner) south to Valley Falls.
Level 1
· From Red House Lane north along Highway 31 to the intersection with Government Harvey Road/Forest Road 29.
Highway 31 is now closed between Valley Falls and north of Paisley.
The Brattain Fire is currently burning on the Paisley Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
The fire was discovered Monday and is confirmed human caused. It is currently burning approximately 10 miles south of Paisley in sagebrush-juniper with stringers of ponderosa pine in steep, rugged terrain with limited access points and high winds.
As of Monday morning it was estimated to be 30,000 acres with no containment.
The fire has closed roads east and south of Forest Road 28 and Forest Road 3315, also known as the High Road.
Forest Road 33 is closed at the forest boundary south of Paisley to the junction with Forest Road 28.
Forest Road 3510, which makes the southern edge of the closure area is closed, as is Forest Road 3510-018 from Clover Flat Road to the Forest Boundary. All recreation sites within the closure area are closed, including Marster Spring and Chewaucan Crossing Campgrounds, Jones Crossing Forest Camp, Moss Meadow Horse Camp, Moss Pass Trailhead and Campground, Hanan/Coffeepot Trailhead and the Fremont National Recreation Trail.
