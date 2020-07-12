Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
7-12 birthday

Loraine Degnan recently celebrated her 101st birthday.

 Submitted photo

Loraine Degnan celebrated her 101st birthday in Klamath County on Wednesday, July 1. She wanted to thank her friends for the birthday cards.

Tags