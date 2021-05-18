These are unofficial election results, reported by Klamath County.
Ballots received: 12,602 (43 of 43 precincts)
•
Measure 18-120, motel tax
Yes: 3,455 (29.9 percent)
No: 8,109 (70.1 percent)
•
South Suburban Sanitary District
Position 2
James Bellet 1,352 (44.3 percent)
Kevin Harter 1,696 (55.5 percent)
•
Position 3
Charles Dehlinger 1,175 (39.7%)
Michael Koger 1,775 (59.9%)
•
Klamath County School District
Zone 2
Robert (Bob) Moore 2,939 (48.1%)
Laura Blair 3,149 (51.8%)
•
Zone 3
Leticia Hill 1,491 (22.4%)
Marc Staunton 2,332 (35.1%)
Sandy deJong 1,399 (21.1%)
Jon Hobbs 1,395 (21%)
•
Zone 5
Jill O'Donnell 3,151 (52.1%)
Ryan Rainville 1,682 (27.9%)
Jack L Himelwright 1,178 (19.5%)
•
Klamath Falls City Schools
Zone 3
Devery Saluskin 421 (16.9%)
Vanessa R Bennett 1,421 (56.8%)
Timothy C Pimentel 638 (25.5%)
•
Zone 6
Patrick Fenner 1,040 (40.9%)
Marissa Davidson 822 (33.3%)
Mychal B Amos 626 (25.4%)
Zone 7
Ashley Wendt-Lusich 797 (29.1%)
Tonie Kellom 753 (27.4%)
Dawn R English 567 (20.7%)
Carlos J. Soriano 378 (13.8%)
Deb Rogers 235 (8.6%)
•
Klamath Community College Board
Zone 1
Kate Marquez 899(66.4 %)
Reta Vining 434 (32.4 %)
•
Zone 3
Rhoda Keown 1,268 (97.8%)
•
Zone 5
Cameron S DeSpain 326 (20.3%)
Linda Dill 574 (35.8%)
Valerie C Lenardson 311 (19.4%)
Reginald R Davis 378 (23.6%)
•
Zone 7
Kaitlin Hakanson 2,052 (26.6%)
Richard Harrington 1,245 (16.2%)
Steven Morton 1,128 (14.6%)
Jason R Flowers 3,234 (41.9%)