$2.75M settlement reached for Oregon inmate’s flu death
SALEM (AP) — The Oregon Department of Corrections agreed to pay a record $2.75 million to the family of a man who died from the flu at the Oregon State Penitentiary and has apologized for the man’s death.
The settlement comes nine months after Michael Barton’’s family filed a $15 million wrongful death lawsuit accusing prison staff of failing to treat the 54-year-old man for the flu and then covering up his flu-related death.
Corrections Director Colette Peters last week publicly apologized to Barton’s family, the Statesman Journal reported.
“The death of any adult in DOC custody is tragic,” Peters said. “But the death of Mr. Barton was also needless and preventable ... This should never have happened to any adult in our custody, and for that, we sincerely apologize.”
Peters said the $2.75 million settlement was unprecedented for the Department of Corrections and “reflects how far removed the facts of this case are from our standards and expectations of care.”
Bryan Dawson, lawyer for Barton’s family, said the family hopes the case prevents other prisoners from suffering the way Barton did.
Barton, of Medford, was experiencing mental illness and dementia when he became sick with the flu in January 2018. Within a month of becoming ill, Barton was dead.
A review into Barton’s death began after an inmate helper and a corrections employee contacted Disability Rights Oregon with concerns about his treatment and care.
Former Ore. sheriff’s deputy accused of theft found dead
WILSONVILLE (AP) — Authorities say a former Marion County sheriff’s deputy accused of theft, official misconduct and other charges was found dead at a Wilsonville hotel.
Sean Banks was found dead Saturday at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites near Interstate 5, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office. It appears he killed himself, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
In 2019, Banks was indicted on 25 counts of theft, official misconduct, tampering with physical evidence and computer crime, according to court records. The indictment alleges he stole guns, a camera and money.
The results of an investigation into his death weren’t immediately available Monday.
Revised management plan for Columbia River Gorge approved
SALEM (AP) — A new management plan that will guide future decisions and address urgent issues like climate change has been approved for the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Columbia River Gorge Commission approved a revised Management Plan Tuesday, marking just the second time it’s been updated in 29 years.
The 292,000-acre Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area is shared by Oregon and Washington. It supports endangered salmon runs, has five major ecosystems supporting 800 species of flowering plants and hosts a diversity of wildlife.
The revised management plan includes new policies like doubling the size of protective steam buffers for salmon habitat, requiring an analysis if any of the 13 urban areas within the designated scenic area wants to expand and placing limits on the amount of land that can be used for urban development. It also adds greater restrictions on new construction in forest zones to reduce fire risks.
For the first time, the management plan requires a climate action strategy to continue to protect the region and adapt to changing climate. It also requires the development of diversity, equity and inclusion policies to help diversify the commissions, its staff, and develop an equity lens to make sure all voices are heard in the decision making process.
Federal officers use tear gas during ICE protest in Oregon
PORTLAND (AP) — Federal agents and demonstrators clashed outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in South Portland for several hours late Saturday, with officers eventually using tear gas and detaining several people.
Demonstrators gathered at Willamette Park and walked about a mile to the ICE building, arriving at about 9 p.m. Saturday. Department of Homeland Security officers first responded as protesters tried to tie mylar balloons to a gate outside the building, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Federal officers used smoke, an irritant and non-lethal munitions to break up the crowd while demonstrators threw playground balls or rocks at officers in several exchanges throughout the night, officials said.
About 100 protesters remained in the area by 10 p.m., the newspaper reported, and the confrontations continued. Federal officers detained several people but it was unclear how many.
The demonstration, in honor of those who have died in ICE custody, came as part of the near nightly protests in Portland calling for criminal justice reform that began after the death of George Floyd in late May. A former Minneapolis police officer is charged with murder in the killing of Floyd, a Black man.