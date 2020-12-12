At least one person has died in a multiple vehicle crash Saturday morning on Highway 97 near the Oregon and California border.
As of 1 p.m., the highway remained closed in both directions. It has been closed for more than three hours and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
An estimated 10-15 vehicles were involved in the crash, and an Oregon State Police trooper confirmed at least one person was killed. Emergency responders remain on the scene.
Snowy conditions likely contributed to the crash.
This is a breaking news story. Check back at heraldandnews.com for updates.