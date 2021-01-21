31 caregivers at Redmond hospital test positive for COVID-19REDMOND (AP) — A hospital in Central Oregon is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak among workers.
The St. Charles Redmond hospital said late Wednesday that 31 people have tested positive, and the Deschutes County Health Services and the Oregon Health Authority are investigating, KTVZ-TV reported.
It’s unclear how the outbreak occurred. St. Charles Health System, Inc., is headquartered in Bend. They own and operate St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond.
Iman Simmons, St. Charles’ chief operating officer, said Wednesday evening that 10 of the 31 caregivers had received the first of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. She said some may have gotten the second dose, but could not confirm that.
She said the 31 people infected will be on paid furlough for two weeks, and that they must be symptom-free and test negative for the virus before returning to work.
New precautions are in place at the hospital, such as testing all caregivers and increasing air exchange. They are also limiting visitors.
2 injured in small plane crash in southwestern OregonMEDFORD (AP) — Two men were hurt when a small aircraft crashed in southwestern Oregon.
The Mail Tribune reports the two men were being treated Thursday for non-life threatening injuries, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Moran.
Both men are believed to be in their 20s, and one has serious injuries, he said. Their names haven’t been released.
The incident was first reported at 11:48 a.m. Thursday as a small Piper Cub-like aircraft appeared to be making an emergency landing in Eagle Point.
On its way down, the plane hit a fence and crashed into a field on private property. The plane caught on fire and was destroyed except for the tail, Moran said.
3 more people in Oregon prisons infected with COVID-19 dieSALEM (AP) — Three more people who were incarcerated in Oregon prisons have died after contracting COVID-19, state officials said.
Two men lodged at Two Rivers Correctional Institution, who were both between 70 and 80 years old, died at a local hospital this week, the Oregon Department of Corrections said Thursday in a news release.
Officials also said a man who was between 55 and 65 years old at Oregon State Penitentiary died Thursday at a nearby hospital. Officials said he was the 36th person to die in Oregon prisons after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Oregon State Police have been notified, and the Medical Examiner will determine cause of death, which is standard practice, officials said.
More than half of the Department of Corrections incarcerated population have been identified as COVID-19-vulnerable, officials said.
Generally, incarcerated people are in poorer health than their peers in the community, officials said, and Oregon has one of the oldest incarcerated populations in the country.
Corrections employees will continue to work to bring outbreaks under control as positive cases in prisons not only impact employees and adults in custody, but also the surrounding communities, officials said in the news release.