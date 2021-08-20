Sheriff contracts COVID-19, still plans to fight mandates
GOLDENDALE, Wash. (AP) — A Southwest Washington state sheriff who has been especially vocal in his opposition to pandemic restrictions recently contracted COVID-19, was hospitalized and is relying on oxygen.
The experience hasn’t changed Sheriff Bob Songer’s stance, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. His diagnosis led to a five-day hospital stint. Songer, 76, said he’s back home now and using oxygen.
Songer chalked up his oxygen use to an array of lung issues, including chronic pulmonary issues and being a smoker for 50 years — not solely to COVID-19.
Songer said when he returns to work he will continue to challenge pandemic restrictions that he calls government overreach.
Washington State Hospital Association CEO Cassie Sauer said during a news conference on Thursday that unvaccinated people were filling hospitals throughout the state and officials have been forced to make hard decisions about how to keep beds free.
People who say no to the vaccine are not saying no to medical care once they get sick, which is “deeply frustrating” to hospital staff, Sauer said.
Songer, elected in 2014, has frequently criticized and insulted Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee and public health mandates like social distancing and masks, which have been shown to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Washington hospitals see record number of COVID-19 patients
SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say there are more people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Washington state than at any time during the pandemic.
Cassie Sauer, president of the Washington State Hospital Association. said as of Thursday morning there were 1,240 people with coronavirus in state hospitals. The previous highest number was about 1,100 in December.
“Hospitals are still really, really full across the state,” Sauer said at a news conference.
Hospitals are also seeing more people due the effects of recent heat waves, smoke from wildfires and injuries due to summer activities.
Sauer said until the recent uptick in cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the state had been holding steady at about 300 to 350 people. The numbers began increasing in early July and have been doubling about every two weeks.
There has been a slight slowing in the COVID admissions recently, but Sauer said it's too early to say if that's a trend.
To help free up capacity Sauer said hospitals have been working with the state to move other patients who can be discharged into places like long-term care facilities.