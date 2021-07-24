Citing delta variant, Washington state urges indoor masks
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s top epidemiologist is recommending that everyone wear a mask or face covering in crowded indoor places because of the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant — even if they have been vaccinated.
Dr. Scott Lindquist said Friday the state is seeing a “fifth wave” of the new coronavirus that is sending more people to the hospital.
The state saw 2,572 new cases reported for Wednesday, July 21, compared with 750 seven days earlier.
The state Department of Health reports that about 350 people statewide are hospitalized with COVID-19, which is roughly half the figure for earlier waves of the pandemic.
“The majority of these hospitalizations can be prevented by people getting vaccinated,” Linquist said.
Washington state’s population is about 7.65 million.
The Department of Health and Gov. Jay Inslee aren’t formally reinstating mask mandates or other measures yet, Lindquist said.
Lindquist’s recommendation was echoed by the top public health official in Washington state’s most populous county, who on Friday also asked everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces.
Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer at Public Health – Seattle & King County, made the recommendation Friday. The advice is for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
Duchin said another factor driving up cases and leading to the indoor masking recommendation is the changing habits of people who stopped masking when a public indoor masking mandate was lifted on June 29, and people started gathering indoors and resumed traveling.
Duchin said his statement, too, was a recommendation, not a mandate.
Home manufacturer sued for alleged racism, discrimination
HERMISTON (AP) — Two former employees of a home manufacturing company in eastern Oregon have filed a lawsuit saying they endured anti-Black racism and discrimination, and then were fired after reporting the incidents to managers.
The lawsuit was filed in federal court by two Black women who worked for Marlette Homes in Hermiston between 2018 and 2020, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
The company also does business as Clayton Hermiston, and is registered as CMH Manufacturing West, Inc., part of billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, which controls a manufactured home empire.
Twin sisters Lisa Williams and Angela Pierce accuse the company’s Hermiston branch of a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, race-based discrimination, wrongful termination and whistleblower retaliation.
“Ms. Williams and Ms. Pierce heard and saw (the n-word) used in their environment, saw swastika symbols in the bathroom of Defendant, and were subject to physical assault and other dangers,” according to the complaint.
Marlette Homes Human Resources Manager Erinn Gailey-Genack said Wednesday that the company had no comment at this time. The Tennessee-based corporate office for CMH Manufacturing did not respond to requests for comment.
State records show the company denied similar allegations of illegal conduct earlier this year, while admitting to racial slurs appearing in company bathrooms.
EPA orders $65,250 penalty for pesticide company
KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — The J.R. Simplot Co. will pay a penalty of $65,250 after the Environmental Protection Administration accused it of pesticide safety issues just south of the Columbia River.
The penalty covers problems cited by EPA at both its Umatilla, Oregon, and Moreland, Idaho, facilities where large amounts of pesticide are stored and sold, the Tri-City Herald reported.
Simplot did not respond to a request for comment.
Simplot has a warehouse about 1,000 feet from the Umatilla River, just upstream from where it enters the Columbia River. EPA said the warehouse had a 12-inch hole in the floor for piping that could allow liquid pesticide that spills to contaminate the ground under the warehouse.
The Idaho facility that was included in the settlement had pesticide spills that had solidified on the ground, creating a possible exposure for workers, according to EPA.
Federal law requires structures used for containment to have discharge outlets and gravity drains sealed to prevent pesticide from leaking and contaminating the environment.
“Pesticides facilities have a responsibility to ensure their products are safely stored so that the people working there and living nearby are not exposed to potentially dangerous chemicals,” said Ed Kowlaski, director of EPA Region 10’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division.
Man charged in Tacoma security guard’s death
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a security guard found dead in downtown Tacoma was severely beaten by a U.S. Army Ranger after she tried to stop the intoxicated man from entering a building, according to court documents.
The News Tribune reports that on Friday, Pierce County prosecutors charged 26-year-old Patrick Byrne, who is stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree kidnapping. It wasn’t immediately clear if Byrne had an attorney.
The 41-year-old victim has not been publicly identified. She was found about 6:10 a.m. Sunday in the lobby of a building where she’d recently started working.
“Detectives who later examined the victim reported that the victim was unrecognizable due to the severity of the injuries that were inflicted on her,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.
According to charging papers Byrne was out drinking with friends in downtown Tacoma and got into a bar fight where he was punched in the face. He then left the bar and walked in the direction of the building.
Authorities say Byrne approached the front door and the security guard motioned for him to leave. When he didn’t, the security guard opened the front door and Byrne tried to barge past her. The security guard grabbed his shirt to stop him.
That’s when he began beating her for 8 to 10 minutes, records say.
“During that time the defendant repeatedly punched the victim with his fists, and he grabbed her by her braid and ‘dragged her around like a rag doll,’” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.
Byrne told detectives he did not remember the attack, according to authorities.