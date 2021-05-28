Man who shot at police sentenced to 9 years in prison
EUGENE (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Eugene man found guilty of attempting to kill a police officer to nine years in prison.
Jordan Wilson, 56, was sentenced Wednesday, KEZI-TV reported. Wilson also will spend three years on post-prison supervision after he completes his prison term. Lane County Circuit Court Judge Charles Zennache ordered him to forfeit the gun that was involved in the shooting.
On Friday, a jury found Wilson guilty of second-degree attempted murder with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
In July 2020, police say officers responded to reports of a man menacing another man with a gun at a Eugene residence. Police said Wilson then ran to his home and fired at arriving officers who fired back at him. No one was injured, police said.
SWAT and a crisis negotiation team eventually arrested Wilson.
In a separate Lane County court case, Wilson faces charges of kidnapping and sex abuse and has pleaded not guilty. That case is scheduled to go to trial in late June.
Police seek leads after remains confirmed to be missing man
CORVALLIS (AP) — Remains found in southern Washington state are that of a missing Oregon man, police said.
Christian Long's remains were found on the banks of the Columbia River in Cowlitz County in May 2019, but couldn't be identified at the time, The Corvallis Gazette reported.
Long, of Corvallis, was 19 when his father, Donald Long, reported him missing in December 2016. Police have not released information about a cause of death and said the case "remains an open investigation."
Detective Greg Kantola said in a news release that police are confident there are individuals who have information about the circumstances surrounding his death and are asking people to come forward.
Long told his father he was going to Eugene for a while during October 2016. Donald Long reported him missing after losing contact with him.
Police said they received tips from the public, but ruled out leads or exhausted all accurate information. A person walking along the Columbia River found the remains.
Donald Long gave a DNA sample to be entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons Systems database. Last August, detectives learned the remains were a positive familial match for the sample provided by Donald Long.
More DNA samples were collected from family members, and in February, detectives received confirmation the remains were those of Christian Long," according to Wednesday's news release.
Man sues Portland claiming wrongful beating at protest
PORTLAND (AP) — A Portland man has filed a lawsuit against city of Portland and a police officer over his claims that he was wrongfully attacked and hurt during a protest last year.
In a press conference Tuesday, Elijah Warren said he was talking to an officer on Sept. 5 about tear gas seeping into his nearby home when another officer came up from behind and clubbed him with a baton, KPTV reported.
According to Warren, he had been home with his son and his son's friend when tear gas came inside their house, causing them to start yelling while trying to clear out their eyes with water.
"I went outside to find a police officer to find out what was going on, and that's when I got assaulted," Warren said. "I was hit behind my ear with a police baton, and it busted up the whole right side of my ear, and I had to get stitches."
Warren's lawyer, Jason Kafoury, said the attack was completely unprovoked and unwarranted.
The lawsuit seeks $400,000 in damages and claims the city was negligent for not providing the officer adequate training and not disciplining him for what it calls "past misuses of force" on the job.
Fox 12 reached out to the Portland Police Bureau, which referred them to the city of Portland for comment. The city did not immediately respond.
Environmental group sues over post-fire tree removal
SALEM (AP) — An environmental group is suing the U.S. Forest Service claiming it unlawfully approved the removal of burned trees in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
The Klamath Forest Alliance's lawsuit accuses the agency of improperly "categorically excluding" the Slater Fire Safe Re-entry Project from environmental analysis, Capital Press reported.
The complaint alleges that logging trees along 146 miles (235 kilometers) of roadsides without an "environmental assessment" or a more rigorous "environmental impact statement" violates the National Environmental Policy Act.
The project is expected to generate about 30 million board-feet of timber — enough to fill 6,000 logging trucks — which is larger than intended for a "categorical exclusion" based on "repair and maintenance," the environmental group said.
The Slater Fire started in September 2020 in southern Oregon and spread over 157,000 acres.
Removing the trees will also mean eliminating some habitat for the threatened northern spotted owl, the complaint said.
Even though the Forest Service acknowledges the treatment is "likely to adversely affect" the spotted owl, it hasn't consulted with other agencies on the impacts, as required under the Endangered Species Act, according to the lawsuit.
The plaintiff has asked a federal judge to overturn the project's approval and halt its implementation until the Forest Service has proven it complies with environmental laws.
Capital Press was unable to reach a representative of the Forest Service for comment.