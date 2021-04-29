Brown extends Oregon COVID emergency as cases spikeSALEM (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday extended Oregon’s state of emergency for COVID-19 until June 28, saying a fourth surge of the pandemic is being driven by variants of the disease and causing increased cases and hospitalizations.
The declaration allows Brown to issue executive orders restricting activity and helps the state utilize federal COVID-relief funds, the governor’s office said.
Brown is putting 15 counties that encompass the state’s biggest cities into the state’s extreme risk category starting Friday, imposing restrictions that include banning indoor restaurant dining.
The restaurant sector has objected to Brown’s action, with the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association declaring that the state lost more than 1,000 food service businesses in 2020 and that 200 more closed permanently so far this year.
Brown says her actions are temporary.
“I intend to fully reopen our economy by the end of June, and the day is approaching when my emergency orders can eventually be lifted,” Brown said in a statement. “How quickly we get there is up to each and every one of us doing our part.”
Brown said more 1.2 million pepole in the state have been fully vaccinated, but the “overwhelming majority” of new cases are from younger, unvaccinated residents. Oregon’s population is more than 4.2 million.
She said hospitalizations nearly doubled in the last two weeks, to more than 300.
Man wanted in Oregon arrested after Nevada crash kills childRENO, Nev. (AP) — An Oregon man wanted in that state on domestic violence-related charges was arrested in Nevada after he ran a red light and collided with another car, killing a 6-year-old child, authorities said Thursday.
Reno and Sparks police officers who knew of the Oregon warrant for Jesse Allen Bennett, 33, of Eugene, had attempted to pull him over before the crash at a Reno intersection Wednesday night, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a statement.
The car struck the side of the vehicle carrying the child who died, the Highway Patrol said. The victim’s identity was not released.
After the crash, Bennett ran but was apprehended and a passenger who also fled remained at large, the Highway Patrol said.
Bennett remained jailed Thursday on an Oregon warrant as well as Nevada charges of DUI, felon in possession of a firearm and other crimes, according to jail records. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
Oregon charges against Bennett included attempted kidnapping, strangulation constituting domestic violence, assault constituting domestic violence, and failure to comply with terms of probation, the Highway Patrol said.
Oregon House approves bill to ban hairstyle discriminationSALEM (AP) — A measure passed by the Oregon state House would prohibit public schools and employers from discriminating against hairstyles associated with race.
Following a 58-0 vote Wednesday, the bill now heads to the state Senate.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports House Bill 2935 would expand existing laws against discrimination to explicitly include “physical characteristics that are historically associated with race,” including hair styles such as braids, locs and twists.
The bill is part of a national campaign that emerged after a Black high school wrestler in New Jersey was forced to cut off his dreadlocks before competing in 2018. Similar situations have emerged since, including a local incident in March where a volleyball player at Portland’s Parkrose High School was required to cut beads from her hair in order to play.
“Oregon does not currently protect people from race-based hair discrimination even if the hairstyle is part of someone’s racial identity,” said state Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Clackamas, a chief sponsor of the bill. “This means that Black people can be denied opportunities for employment or professional advancement without consequence.”
Aside from expanding discrimination laws to protect hairstyles, HB 2935 also requires public school districts to include policies allowing students to wear religious clothing in competitive sports. The law, however, says districts can balance hairstyle and clothing accommodation with health and safety needs.
Versions of the bill have passed in nine states, including California and Washington, according to the coalition pushing the policy.