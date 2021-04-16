Man fires gun at protest, no one hurtSALEM (AP) — A Keizer man was arrested Thursday night after firing a shotgun near a group of protesters in front of the Salem Police Department station, police said.
Police said Larry McFarland, 75, drove up to the sidewalk where about 20 people were had gathered earlier in the evening, The Statesman Journal reported. They were protesting the death of a 13-year-old boy by a Chicago police officer last month after authorities released body camera footage of the shooting on Thursday.
McFarland stepped out of his vehicle with the shotgun, pointed it at the crowd and fired it into the air, police said. Salem Police said no one was injured.
Officers then approached McFarland and ordered him to drop his weapon, according to police. He refused, got in his truck and left, police said.
Salem Police conducted a high-risk traffic stop nearby and arrested him, police said.
He was booked into Marion County Jail and charged with unlawful use of a firearm and two counts of menacing, according to a statement from Salem Police. It wasn’t immediately known if McFarland has a lawyer to comment on his case.
Brush fire prompts ‘Go now’ evacuation
OREGON CITY(AP) — A brush fire in Oregon City prompted “Go Now” evacuations for residents in about a dozen homes.
Clackamas Fire said on Twitter at about 2:10 p.m. Friday that crews were working to contain a fire on South Neibur Road and that people who live in homes on Pam Drive and Redland Road should evacuate immediately.
The fire department also said people who live on Kraft Road, all cross streets and Edenwild Lane should get set to evacuate.
People who live in the area should be alert for changing evacuation levels, fire officials tweeted with a photo of firefighters at the blaze.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for fire danger in much of Northwest Oregon on Friday because of unseasonably warm, dry, windy conditions.
Pedestrian hit, killed by deputy identified
BEAVERTON (AP) — Authorities have identified a pedestrian killed after being hit by an on-duty Washington County deputy who was driving early Thursday.
The Beaverton Police Department identified the person as 24-year-old Oliver Sevin Frazier-Savoy of Beaverton.
The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. near the Nike World Headquarters.
Police said the deputy, responding officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures but Frazier-Savoy died at the scene.
Police have said speed is not believed to have been a factor.
Their initial investigation, led by the Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team, determined the deputy had been going through a green light with the collision occurred. The team is still investigating, police said Friday.
The deputy is on standard administrative leave pending an internal investigation. The deputy’s name hasn’t been released.
Portland airport sees more passengers, guns in carry-on bags
PORTLAND (AP) — Travel is increasing in Oregon and so are the instances of Transportation Security Administration agents finding guns in carry-on luggage, officials said.
At the Portland International Airport, travel increased in March, especially during spring break, KOIN reported.
From March 18 through April 4, the airport had more than 545,000 travelers, which was 22% higher than expected.
Five loaded guns were found in carry-on luggage in March at PDX and one so far in April, TSA said.
Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and checked. Thirty-three firearms were found in carry-on luggage in 2020 at PDX. Twelve have been found in 2021 so far.
Any type of replica firearm also is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.