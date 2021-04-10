Eugene police arrest 30th person in May 29 protest
EUGENE (AP) — Eugene police have now made 30 arrests of people suspected of rioting, breaking into businesses and setting fires on May 29 during a protest against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The latest arrest came this week, The Register-Guard reported.
Police say Azariah Klote was arraigned Tuesday on rioting, burglary and theft charges. Another arrest came April 1, when Geremiah Roberts turned himself in after noticing his photo shared on social media by police. Roberts was given a citation and a court date for rioting and disorderly conduct charges.
In mid-August, Eugene police published images taken from social media and security cameras showing more than 60 people police were trying to identify from the riot.
Since January eight other adults arrested have had court appearances. Of those, five pleaded guilty, while other cases are ongoing.
The final judgements included penalties such as probation, jail time and restitution to the store owners.
Inmates sue over county’s handling of COVID-19
PORTLAND (AP) — More than a dozen current and former inmates have sued Multnomah County over its handling of COVID-19.
In federal court documents filed this week, the inmates allege they contracted the virus at the county’s Inverness Jail because they were denied proper testing and treatment, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
The complaint filed Monday in Portland also says the county knowingly put infected guards and inmates with those who were not infected, further spreading the disease.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, which staffs the jail, says in a statement it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
On Feb. 17, more than 37% of inmates tested positive for COVID-19, court papers say, while the general population of Oregon was contracting the virus at a rate of 3.5%.
“The reason for the outbreak is not a mystery,” the lawsuit says. “Inverness does not enforce use of PPE by its staff. Inverness corrections staff routinely do not wear masks and express statements disapproving of wearing masks. Not wearing masks placed plaintiffs at immediate risk of harm by spread of COVID-19.”
Woodburn Schools superintendent on leave threatens lawsuit
WOODBURN (AP) — A lawyer representing the Woodburn School District Superintendent, who has been placed on leave, has filed a notice saying he intends to sue the school district.
In the notice, lawyer Maria Witt says Superintendent Oscar Moreno Gilson was “targeted and retaliated against for attempting to institute a culture of accountability” within the Woodburn School District, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Moreno Gilson assumed the top role in Woodburn last summer. In the notice, Witt said Moreno Gilson restructured the district’s senior leadership team and made changes based on the Oregon Department of Education’s Every Student Belongs rule, which prohibits hate symbols and requires districts to adopt policies around bias incidents.
Moreno Gilson received positive feedback but also faced pushback, and his leave was “prompted” by a complaint from a senior district employee, according to the notice.
The Woodburn school board voted to place Moreno Gilson on administrative leave in January while an outside investigator looked into a personnel complaint, board chair Anthony Medina said at the time.
Moreno Gilson intends to sue the district for claims including breach of contract, retaliation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
According to his attorney, Moreno Gilson submitted the notice Tuesday afternoon. Several hours later, the board held a special meeting that included a private, executive session.