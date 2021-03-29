Oregon House cancels floor session due to virus concernSALEM (AP) — The Oregon House has canceled its Monday floor session, after another confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported at the Capitol.
The Statesman Journal reports an individual diagnosed with COVID 19 was last in the building on March 16, according to an announcement Sunday.
Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek decided on Monday’s House cancellation “out of an abundance of caution,” said Lindsey O’Brien, Kotek’s chief of staff, adding some people are still waiting on test results.
The next House floor session is expected to be Tuesday morning, unless there are additional COVID-19 diagnoses.
Floor sessions were canceled last week as well due to coronavirus concerns.
The Capitol building has been closed to the public since March as part of a COVID-19 safety measure. Only authorized personnel, which includes lawmakers, staff, police and reporters have access to the building.
4 arrested at Sunday protests in SalemSALEM (AP) — Authorities say four people were arrested during demonstrations Sunday near the Oregon State Capitol Grounds in Salem that drew dozens of left-wing, anti-fascist demonstrators and a smaller number of right-wing protesters.
Oregon State Police say four men face charges like disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer.
Protesters, many wearing black masks and helmets and some wearing anti-fascist stickers, stood for a few hours waiting for a caravan from a right-wing rally in Sandy that was expected to arrive at the Capitol.
The “Freedom” rally was advertised as an event to honor those who “fought for our freedoms.”
Protesters on the sidewalks and in the street in Salem threw objects at a number of vehicles that drove by the Capitol with American flags.
On Monday authorities said one man who was detained Sunday was driving a vehicle with American flags displayed when his vehicle was damaged.
When he exited the vehicle he was assaulted with pepper spray. He then pulled a handgun, authorities said.
“He did not point the weapon at anyone and dropped it when ordered to do so by Law Enforcement. This person has a valid concealed handgun license,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
The case will be forwarded to prosecutors for review.
3 teens escape from correctional facility after assaultWOODBURN (AP) — Three teenagers escaped the McLaren Youth Correctional Facility in Woodburn early Sunday after authorities said they attacked a staff member.
The Oregon Youth Authority says the three young men who escaped through a fence early Sunday are considered a risk to themselves or others and urged anyone who sees them to call 911, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The three were identified as Preston Andrizzi, who was convicted of second-degree assault in Marion County; Anthony Fitz-Henry, adjudicated for second-degree burglary in Marion County; and Christian Goin, adjudicated for fourth-degree assault in Linn County.
All three are from the Salem and Albany areas.
MacLaren, the state’s largest juvenile correctional campus, was placed on lockdown after the escape, and visitation was canceled for the day.
Sarah Evans, a spokesperson for the Oregon Youth Authority, said it was the first escape at the facility since at least 2000, when a perimeter fence was installed.
Evans said the three assaulted a staff member and took their keys, then escaped through a hole in the fence. The staff member was treated at a hospital and released, she said. The hole has been repaired, Evans said.
The approximately 200 youth at the facility are held in locked dormitory-style living units.