Lakeside town battered by wildfires has a new worryThe mayor of a lakeside Oregon town is worried that a plan to lower the risk of a large earthquake causing the nearby dam to fail will hurt its tourist industry.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has determined that a large earthquake could cause the spillway gates of the Detroit Dam to buckle, resulting in massive flooding, has announced it will try to minimize the danger by reducing the maximum height of the lake by five feet starting in April.
The nearby town of Detroit, Oregon, was heavily damaged by a wildfire last year. It depends on visitors coming to enjoy the lake to help revive the economy. The mitigation measure could affect boat ramp access to the lake.
“Unfortunately, five feet is huge for us,” Detroit Mayor Jim Trett told the Salem Statesman Journal. “We’re disappointed. This is a critical year for us to get people back up here.”
Impacts on boat ramps will depend on weather conditions, with availability likely reduced by less than one week in some years to up to 20 days in others, the Corps said. One ramp could possibly be out of commission for up to a month.
“The availability of marinas and boat ramps located in the higher portions of the reservoir will be reduced by zero to 19 days,” said Corps spokesman Edward “Tom” Conning. “In 50% of years modeled, boat ramp availability for seven of the nine boat ramps are likely to be reduced by less than one week.”
The Corps said it continues to evaluate the seismic performance of the spillway and other components of the dam to determine if long-term modifications or changes to operations will be necessary.
Court revives UO suit alleging ‘glaring’ gender pay gapEUGENE (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a University of Oregon professor’s lawsuit alleging the university has failed to address a “glaring” pay gap between her and male colleagues.
Psychology professor Jennifer Joy Freyd argued that the university paid her thousands less per year than it paid four male professors though they were all of equal rank and seniority, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit of Appeals held Monday that a reasonable jury could find that Freyd and her male colleagues performed a common core of tasks and did substantially equal work yet the men drew significantly higher wages.
The decision reverses a ruling by U.S. District Judge Michael J. McShane and moves the case back to the trial court.
The appeals panel revived Freyd’s claims under the federal Equal Pay Act, Oregon’s law prohibiting discriminatory wages and federal civil rights law preventing job discrimination based on sex.
The decision has coincided with Freyd’s retirement and new status as professor emeritus at the university.
“I gave the university my career basically, and it’s hard to be treated this way,” Freyd said. “There’s so many people I want to not have to go through what I went through. That’s why I do it.”
In a statement, the University of Oregon said it will evaluate whether to appeal or proceed to trial as issues posed by the case “place the ability of universities to retain faculty in question.”
It further noted that the appeals panel didn’t revive Freyd’s claims against the university that alleged intentional discrimination on the basis of gender.
In 2014, Freyd received salary information for the Psychology Department faculty and noticed she was making between $14,000 and $42,000 less per year than four of her male colleagues at comparable rank and tenure.
Cause of Cornelius ethanol blaze determinedCORNELIUS (AP) — Officials say a large fire Tuesday at a Cornelius ethanol facility west of Portland was likely caused by static while employees were transferring fuel between metal drums.
Fire crews responded to the blaze about 1:30 p.m. after reports of a fuel tank on fire. The flames erupted at the Summit Foods Inc. complex, which also houses subsidiary Thunderbolt Racing Fuel, where the fire started, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Crews initially worked to extinguish the fire but were pulled back to a safe distance because of “explosions and erratic fire conditions,” according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue spokesperson Matt Johnston.
The fire also forced evacuations in the surrounding area.
Officials said that employees were transferring gasoline from one metal drum to another using an air compressor. At some point, one of the employees began feeling “intense heat” coming from one of the drums and saw flames coming from a port on the side of the container.
The employee tried unsuccessfully to put the fire out with an extinguisher.
No one was injured in the blaze, which was brought under control around 7 p.m.