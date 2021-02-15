Bend high school returns to distance learning due outbreak
BEND (AP) — An outbreak of COVID-19 traced to Summit High School students who attended a party a week ago had infected 24 students as of Saturday, and extended the closure of in-person classes at the Bend school through Friday.
School principal Michael McDonald said in an email that Deschutes County had confirmed 24 cases of COVID-19 among youth who attend Summit High and were primary or secondary exposures from the party, the Bend Bulletin reported.
While Summit had in-person classes Feb. 8 and 9, there was no confirmed spread of the virus at school, he said.
However, to prevent the potential spread of the virus, the school will return to distance learning through Friday, with an expected return to in-person classes and activities Feb. 22. That will allow the equivalent of a 10-day quarantine from the last time students were in the school building with academics or activities, McDonald said.
Students who did not attend the party or have contact with those who did, and who have no symptoms, are considered low risk for COVID-19 exposure, McDonald said. But health officials encouraged anyone who may have been in contact with others who were exposed or who live with elderly or medically fragile family members to consider isolating from those family members and assume the youth or adult may be contagious.
In preparation for the eventual return of in-person classes, school district staff has completed a deep cleaning of classrooms and common areas in the school and left air scrubbers on overnight.
Car fell off Portland bridge into river
PORTLAND (AP) — A car fell from the Glenn L. Jackson Memorial Bridge and into the Columbia River Sunday night, prompting a search effort by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit.
The vehicle was discovered but divers had not entered the water to search as of 8:25 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue spokesperson Tremaine Clayton said.
The vehicle was reportedly traveling south on the span of Interstate 205 that connects Oregon and Washington, according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Brandon Pedro said the marine unit was dispatched to the bridge’s midspan.
The frigid weather and snowfall that blanketed the Portland area led Oregon Department of Transportation officials to urge motorists to stay home Sunday. Agency officials advised motorists to monitor TripCheck before chancing icy roads.
Hiking permits to be required for Oregon's central Cascades
PORTLAND (AP) — A new permitting system for hikers and backpackers in Oregon’s central Cascade Mountains will be implemented this year.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports it comes after years of development and a year after it was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Forest Service said Thursday permits will be required starting May 28 for some of the most popular trails in the Mount Jefferson, Three Sisters and Mount Washington wilderness areas. Permits will be required only during the busiest hiking season, which will end Sept. 24 this year.
The permits are meant to reduce the number of hikers allowed into those wilderness areas, as a response to overcrowding and human impact.
The number of permits issued per day will vary by trailhead. A full list of the trailheads and the number of permits to be issued is posted in documentation of the plan online. Day hikers will be charged $1 and backpackers $6 to book a permit online at Recreation.gov, officials said.
Reservations for permits will open at 7 a.m. April 6, forest officials said. However, only a portion of the permits will be made available right away. At least half the hiking and backpacking permits will be released on a seven-day rolling window throughout the season, allowing for more spontaneous trips.