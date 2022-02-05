6 at jail hospitalized after fentanyl overdose, exposure
GRANTS PASS (AP) — Four people in Josephine County jail custody and two deputies were hospitalized because of fentanyl overdose and exposure, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
Four inmates were found to be under the influence of fentanyl Wednesday afternoon and two deputies were exposed to it, the Mail Tribune reported.
Two of the four in jail custody were discovered unconscious, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Officials said jail medical staff and deputies performed lifesaving measures in order to revive them, including administering “several doses of Narcan.”
“Both individuals regained consciousness within minutes and were transported to Three Rivers Medical Center,” the news release said.
Two other inmates were found to have been under the influence of fentanyl. They were also given Narcan and transported to the medical center.
The two deputies exposed to the powerful drug were taken to the medical center for evaluation.
Preliminary investigation shows someone recently being held in the jail smuggled the drugs by “hiding them in his person,” then later sharing them with other people in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
250K steelhead missing from Washington state hatchery
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Nearly 250,000 young steelhead fish that were set for release into the Snake River later this year are missing from a rearing pond at a hatchery on the river near Palouse Falls, according to state wildlife managers.
The smolts that were discovered missing on Sunday accounted for about 64% of Lyons Ferry Hatchery’s Wallowa stock summer steelhead.
A rubber gasket failed, leaving an inch-and-half gap which created a path for the fish to head to the Snake River, Chris Donley, Fish and Wildlife’s eastern region fishery manager, told the Spokesman-Review. Staff discovered the failure when they began to lower the water level.
Whether or not the 249,770 smolts survived isn’t clear and mostly depends on when they escaped, Donley said.
It’s possible that if they escaped the holding pen when water was being lowered Sunday and may survive, leading to a higher-than-normal number of returning steelhead near Lyons Ferry.
Normally, the fish and wildlife department releases 60,000 steelhead smolts at Lyons Ferry. However, if they escaped earlier in the winter or during the late fall, many were likely eaten by walleye or other predators.
On Monday and Tuesday, hatchery staff transported the remaining 135,230 smolts from Lyons Ferry to the Cottonwood Acclimation Pond, on the Grande Ronde River near the Oregon border.
These fish will be released into the Grande Ronde River in April. Most will spend one year in the ocean and return to the Columbia basin as adult steelhead in 2023.