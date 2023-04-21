Bridget McCarter decided to hang flags supporting former President Donald Trump outside her Klamath Falls home after Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury over alleged hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels and others.
“We put the flags up March 21,” McCarter told the Herald & News.
On March 31, McCarter, 60, said she received a sexually explicit expletive-laced threatening letter in the U.S. Mail addressed to herself, her boyfriend and her 86-year-old mother.
“I have bullets with your names on them specifically made for Domestic Terrorists such as yourselves. I would be real careful once you step out of your dump. Also, vehicles don’t just get fire-bombed in the movies,” the letter reads.
McCarter shared the letter and envelope with the Herald & News.
The return address lists “J. Biden 1234 Main, Klamath OR 97601.”
The Klamath Falls Police Department has an ongoing “active investigation” as well as a “person of interest” in relation to the matter, according to KFPD Lt. Rob Reynolds.
Criminal charges have not yet been filed in the case as of Friday, April 21.
McCarter moved to Klamath Falls in early October from Keizer, Ore.
McCarter said she hung the flags to support Trump after his criminal indictment for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up alleged hush money paid to Daniels, former Playboy model Karen McDougal and a Trump Tower doorman with information about an alleged love child.
Trump denies the charges and wrongdoing.
And McCarter said she wanted to show support for Trump as he makes a third run for president.
It was after she put up the flags that the threatening letter arrived. “It was when I hung the two flags.”
She said she is a bit shook up over the threats in the letter. “It felt so creepy. He had our full names,” she said of whoever sent the letter.
McCarter said her political beliefs are more about supporting Trump than deriding his political opponents. She also promised to keep exercising her free speech rights.
“I did put my Trumpy Bear in the window,” she told the Herald & News, joking that the stuffed animal would watch over the property. “I’m not one to back down and let someone else tell me how to live my life.”
The letter writer could face state or federal charges related to threats via the U.S. Mail.
This is also the latest in a trend of threats and vandalism made against political adversaries. The 2020 and 2022 elections as well as the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade and the sending of abortion rights back to the states and the indictment of Trump by a grand jury in Manhattan has ramped up political rhetoric and increased already high levels of vitriol.
Trump lost Oregon to President Joe Biden in 2020 (56.5% to 40.4%) and Hillary Clinton carried the state in 2016 (50% to 39%).
But Trump carried rural and small town areas of southern and eastern Oregon — including Klamath County with 69% of the vote against Biden and 67% against Clinton.
McCarter said she wishes there were more civil discussions and work to not paint others with a broad brush. “I have purple hair. I’m a vegan,” said the Trump supporter.