Local toddler Celebi Remillard is much like any other child his age: He loves to be outside, enjoys looking at picture books and plays with his siblings.
Despite suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare neurodegenerative disease, the 2-year-old’s mother says he is as smiley and talkative as ever.
Celebi, the youngest of five siblings, was diagnosed with SMA when he was just older than four months old.
“He just wasn’t doing everything my other kids had done,” Tatyana Remillard said. “He wasn’t pushing himself up; he didn’t have very good head control.”
The young mother said her concerns were affirmed when Celebi fell ill with what appeared to be bronchitis.
After a month of treatment and no signs of improvement, Remillard said her son’s physician suspected the infant was aspirating. Since then, Celebi has relied on a gastrointestinal feeding tube, which he will likely always need.
“He ended up choking on one of his oral vaccines,” Remillard said.
The young boy’s parents had their suspicions about the cause of their son’s maladies, but because of their location, Remillard explained, Celebi was not eligible for genetic testing until he met certain criteria.
When Celebi’s physician confirmed that he was aspirating, the next step in treatment was to place a feeding tube.
“It caused his oxygen levels to drop down into the sixties (60%),” his mother said.
At that point, Remillard said, her son had to be life-flighted to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland.
“They made the diagnosis there,” she said, referring to the neuromuscular medical team that recognized Celebi’s symptoms and immediately ordered a blood test.
The National Institute of Health (NIH) describes SMA as a rare genetic disease, affecting one in 10,000 Americans.
Those who are diagnosed with SMA suffer from inhibited production of a protein referred to as SMN, or “survival of motor neuron.”
Without this important protein, motor neurons that are responsible for muscle control and functionality deteriorate rapidly, affecting everyday processes such as standing, walking, swallowing and breathing.
Of those diagnosed with SMA, infants younger than six months in age account for 60% of the total affected population according to the National Organization for Rare Diseases.
When symptoms present before the six-month marker, it is referred to as SMA Type I. Without treatment, infants diagnosed with this form of the disease live an average of 22 months.
Remillard said she and her son made frequent trips to Portland for treatment, a costly and difficult task with four other children at home.
“Last year, he was hospitalized six different times between getting RSV, pneumonia and the common cold,” Remillard said.
The affect of SMA on respiratory function makes it harder for Celebi to fight off these illnesses on his own, his mother said.
“He’s not able to cough on his own,” she said. “So, he has a cough-assistance machine that we use that helps him clear his airways.”
Trips to the hospital have become less frequent since last August, Remillard said, after Celebi was prescribed a new medication that could be administered at home.
Evrysdi is a medication developed to increase the body’s production of the necessary SMN protein. It is the first of its kind that can be taken orally and was approved in 2020 by the FDA for treating patients as young as two months.
Remillard said that Celebi has shown marked improvements since beginning this new treatment and has only been hospitalized once this year for concurrent flu and pneumonia.
This time last year, Remillard said Celebi had been unable to hold up his head for more than a few seconds, causing him to lean back in his wheelchair the majority of the time.
“Now, at this point, he’s actually sitting up, unsupported, for between three and five minutes,” she said.
Remillard said that, with the help of leg braces and a stander, the family is working toward a goal — that Celebi will one day be able to stand on his own.
In his short few years, Celebi has overcome incredible barriers with the support and care of his family.
Remillard said Celebi’s siblings have ensured he still leads the fun-loving life of a child.
“They know he’s not able to get up and move around, so they go to him,” she said. “They play with him, and they try to include him in everything.”
Though he cannot run around with his siblings, the children’s mother said Celebi has instead become very observant, describing the smiling toddler as “super, super smart.”
Remillard and Celebi’s journey has taught them both the value of support in difficult times.
For parents of children with SMA, Remillard said, “Don’t be afraid to ask for help. It’s really scary. There’s no shame in reaching out.”