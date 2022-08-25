On the day that his dad died, Nicholi Ohbronovich found a home in the band that would become Owls & Aliens.
He was the fifth and final member, fusing together a group of friends whose musical journeys converged in 2019. Ohbronovich had accepted an invitation from his neighbor, lead guitarist Jeff Martinez, to come down and jam with the band.
They handed Ohbronovich an old, second-hand bass and he played his first song with them, “Romanticize the Sorrow.” It was the first song the band had written, and their only completed work at the time. When it was over, Martinez grabbed Ohbronovich by the wrist and said, “We have a bass player.”
“The band was complete at that moment,” drummer Dakotah Webb said.
Owls & Aliens, a hard rock band from Klamath Falls, is competing in Battle for the Big Stage on Twitch, vying to win a spot on the main stage at 2022’s Aftershock festival in Sacramento, Calif.
The band released its self-titled debut album digitally July 22, and are planning a vinyl release show for early winter. They are signed with MVK Music Group in Florida. MVK helped the band expand its reach and find contests such as the one taking place this summer.
Battle for the Big Stage is an online competition on the Twitch channel DWPresents, airing by livestream Thursdays and Sundays. The first round of voting occurred last Sunday, allowing viewers to give each band a simple “yes” or “no” vote to determine whether bands would advance. Later stages are more intense, with bands competing head-to-head with viewers choosing only one band or the other to move on.
Owls & Aliens advanced with an enthusiastic viewer reaction Sunday, Aug. 21. Webb said this summer’s contest is not the first the band has competed in.
“We competed in one called Welcome to Rockville in Florida last spring,” he said. “We got all the way to the very, very, very final round, so we got second place.”
Webb said there were 32 bands competing in the bracketed portion of the Welcome to Rockville contest, with many more siphoned out before that. During the head-to-head portion of the event, each band presents 90-second music videos which are aired over the livestream. But once the field is whittled down to four bands, each band gets to perform its music live.
Unfortunately, Webb said that during the live portion of the event, Owls & Aliens experienced technical issues at the worst possible time.
“So we went to Johnny B’s, which is a joint locals gig in Medford that we played a lot. We love that place,” Webb said. “They livestream their shows from there all the time too, so we were like, ‘That’s a perfect combination.’”
The band brought their gear and began to set up, while working with Twitch on troubleshooting their audio connection. Around 3 p.m., a man walked in, unrecognized by anybody in the band.
According to Webb, the man said, “I’m the landlord here. I just wanted to let you guys know that you can’t play any live music until 6. We’ve got a meeting going on next door, and yep. Have a good day.”
At this point, Trent Beck, the owner and manager at Johnny B’s, was busy talking to the host of the show, trying to figure out performance logistics.
“It’s not working,” Webb said. “He’s not getting the connection to go through. He can’t get the audio. They’re not receiving it at all.”
The band now had two problems, and they needed to solve them both at the same time.
“It gets to the point where the show starts at 3:30. We don’t have it figured out and they have to start the show,” Webb said.
Owls & Aliens was scheduled to play between 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., and time was slipping away.
“It was 4:10,” said Carter, “and the guy who owned the music store two blocks away walked down and said, ‘Hey, you guys can do it at my shop.’”
While still trying to negotiate with the landlord to play in the building where their gear was ready to go, the band had to make a decision and quickly.
“Everyone, grab everything,” Carter said.
“We’re just running down two blocks with handfuls of gear,” Ohbronovich said, “in the pouring rain.”
“It didn’t start raining until we went to move the gear,” Webb said. “It hadn’t rained at all.”
At this point, Twitch was shuffling the schedule, allowing Owls & Aliens to go on last. Bands had already been playing on the show, with a semi-finalist already eliminated. As the band scrambled to set up their gear at the new location, the audio still wouldn’t come through.
Webb said, “I can hear in the chat that the hosts are like, ‘Should we disqualify them? They’re not able to play.’”
At that point, Beck unplugged the audio system entirely so the sound would run directly through the microphone on the laptop.
“In-room audio,” Carter said.
“From a laptop microphone,” Webb added.
The band was audible, but only in the loosest sense of the word. The sound hissed and crackled over the speaker with the sound of static. Despite the setback, Owls & Aliens won their semifinal matchup and moved on to the finalsm where they lost in a close vote.
The second-place finish offered little consolation to the band. Coming so close to victory amplified the pain of losing and missing out on the big stage.
“It was a weird feeling,” Webb said. “You knew that you didn’t lose because of your music.”
“It felt like we were just not meant to win,” Carter said.
Despite the loss, Owls & Aliens has found success networking with other bands, forming friendships with those they have competed against. Networking has helped them to find gigs and maintain relationships within the independent rock scene.
When the band first formed, they came together from different corners of Klamath Falls. Webb met vocalist Dustin Carter through his college band Box Brothers. Carter was doing solo work around that time, performing as a singer/songwriter. When the members of Box Brothers went their separate ways, Webb reached out to Carter.
“Hey, bro, let’s start a band,” Webb said to him.
Carter in turn suggested Martinez and rhythm guitarist Travis Siebecke, who were friends with one another, but who had completely different styles and influences. As a result, despite both being musicians, it took them a long time to actually try playing together.
“We didn’t even play music for the whole summer,” Siebecke said.
Martinez too was hesitant to play together. He said, “Well, it’s cool, we can still be friends. We can still go skate. And then eventually the guitars came out one summer and we wrote a tune or two together.”
The result was a hybrid of the two sounds, and it worked.
“It’s definitely a huge part of our sound,” Webb said. “The dichotomy between the guitarists, because Travis plays more ‘90s alternative, like grunge and post-grunge, and kind of even the hardcore style, whereas Jeff is more like ‘80s, original classical metal and classic rock.”
The addition of Ohbronovich as bassist further helped to meld the differing styles into a cohesive unit, while also expediting the song-writing process.
“Once Nich came in then it was just like, boom, boom, boom. It was like fireworks were going off,” Webb said.
Within the first three months of the band forming, Webb said they wrote 75% of the material for their first album. Since then, they have performed gigs in and around Klamath Falls while growing their brand through social media and adding new songs to the repertoire. Their song “Tsunami” came later, and has since become one of the band’s most popular songs.
Every member of the band plays guitar, granting each the opportunity to write riffs and collaborate on song construction. On Thursdays, the band rehearses at a house in Klamath Falls where most of them live.
Last Thursday, after tequila shots, the band loaded up with instruments and headed out to a garage decorated in flags and posters. Flanked by their gear, Ohbronovich and Seibecke stood barefoot on opposite sides of the drums while Carter wielded a microphone in one hand and a beer in the other.
The band played with the type of energy and pageantry one would expect to see in front of a live audience. Martinez fell to his knees during a guitar solo, Webb attacked the drums with aggressive abandon, hair flying and flipping over his eyes and around his neck. By the end of the set, a glistening layer of sweat sat upon Carter’s forehead.
Every song had its own pace and its own mood. “Temperature Shift” seethed with desperate energy, Carter’s growling vocals overlaying a moody guitar riff, punctuated by Webb’s haunted background vocals. The song recalled the feeling of a battleground, fighting for a lost cause.
“The Void” was like the audio equivalent of a swamp filled with warm tar. Black, oozing, menacing, weirdly intriguing, with the tendency to completely pull you in.
Then there’s “Tsunami,” the opposite of “The Void.” It’s a shot of adrenaline, light, bouncy, high-energy, cool and refreshing like a popsicle on the surface of Venus. It’s the singalong song, the radio song and the one with the greatest crossover appeal.
“You Can’t Save Everyone” is similarly high-energy, but fiery and aggressive. It’s mosh-pit bait with a screaming, killer guitar riff and pounding vocals from Carter. The band shot a music video for it right in Klamath Falls, showing vistas of rolling golden hills, dotted with trees.
“We want it to show our city of Klamath Falls and the beauty that is here,” Webb said. “What better scenery than what we’ve got right here?”
Owls & Aliens’ debut album, which features all of the aforementioned tracks, was recorded with Sean Stack at Fat Cat Recording. According to Webb, the band recorded its first single and part of the album in Sacramento, Calif., in the summer of 2020 before COVID-19 restrictions forced the studio to close its doors indefinitely.
A few months went by, and Webb gave Stack a call to try and schedule more dates for recording. Stack said he had moved his operation to Austin, Texas, opening a new studio there. Rather than start over at a new location, Owls & Aliens planned a trip to Austin over the next six months, and were the first band to record in Stack’s new studio when it officially opened. The band spent two weeks in Texas recording, but waited to release the new record until the time was right.
“We didn’t want to release the album until we were free to play shows again and tour with no COVID restrictions,” Carter said.
With the timing considerations in place, Owls & Aliens released the album in July, a month ahead of The Battle of the Bands contest, where they will be representing Klamath Falls.
“If it wasn’t for this community we wouldn’t have gotten nearly as far as we did in the last DWPresents competition,” Webb said. “That’s why we made it to second place and we hope that our community will rally behind us again for this next one.”