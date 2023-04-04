When Santa makes his way through Klamath Falls this Christmas, he might be riding in style on a brand-new chopper motorcycle.
Jason and Krystal Perkins are well known in Jackson County for serving low-income communities as the local Santa Claus.
When the couple moved to Klamath Falls in 2022, they said they planned to continue the tradition they’d started while living in Medford — going door-to-door as Santa to deliver donated presents to families in need.
This year, however, Santa has something on his Christmas wish list — a custom-made motorcycle.
“Every year, he has this fantasy he talks about, saying, ‘Santa’s got to be out there on a bike,’” Krystal said.
“With eight tiny reindeer bikers leading my way,” Jason joked.
Dream Chopper Competition
When Jason’s motorcycle bit the dust, Krystal entered her husband into the 2023 Dream Chopper Competition and got to work on gaining public support.
With enough votes, Jason could win the nationwide competition, earning him the opportunity to custom design his dream chopper motorcycle with the help of Orange County Choppers.
Working alongside the famed OCC founder Paul Teutul Sr., the winner’s dream creation will come to life on air during an episode of the longstanding reality TV show “Orange County Choppers.”
But Jason’s chance to win his dream bike is riding on votes from the public.
Anyone 18 and older can submit one vote per day for their favorite contestant.
Additional votes can be purchased for $1 apiece. All proceeds received from purchased “warrior votes” go to Hope for the Warriors, a charity organization for veterans and veteran families in need.
Jason said Krystal is doing everything she can to ensure her husband wins his dream bike.
“I can’t believe how much she’s put into this,” Jason said.
“Well, someone has to win,” Krystal replied.
From daily social media posting to painting the link where people can vote for Jason on the back of their vehicle, Krystal said she is determined to help her husband win the bike he deserves.
Broken up into random groups, contestants must receive enough votes each voting period to remain in the top-ranking positions to avoid elimination.
Jason has remained steadfast in first place in his group since the start of the competition.
Only three rounds of eliminations are left, the first of which is set for Thursday, April 6.
“More than 20,000 people have been cut from the competition so far,” Krystal said.
To vote for Jason, go to dreamchopper.com/2023/jason-perkins.
Voting continues until the winner is announced May 18.
Local businesses
Jason and Krystal, along with their three children, moved to Klamath Falls last fall.
In a few short months, the couple has already started two local businesses — Jason Perkins Construction and Dream Come True Character Parties.
With 15 years of construction experience, Jason decided to “branch out on his own” in the family’s new hometown, he said.
His areas of expertise include home renovation, new home construction, decks, framing and siding.
The company website tells a story of one of Jason’s prized projects.
“In 2021, Jason was a builder of the largest yurt-style home in the Northwest,” the website states.
The two-story yurt spanned 42 feet in diameter and featured a second-level deck.
“Bring your customized vision to him,” Krystal said, “and watch him bring it to life.”
The character parties company offers children an opportunity to meet some of their favorite fantasy characters, such as Buzz and Woody from the movie "Toy Story."
The couple’s Santa program shares the same origins as their idea to start a character business.
Krystal said every year, their children have tried to catch Santa on camera.
“So, we bought a Santa suit,” Krystal said. “Turns out, Jason makes a great Santa.”
The couple wanted to share the magic their children experienced with other families in need.
“He said, ‘Do you know how many kids are not going to have a Christmas this year? I wish we could just go to the ghetto and start handing out gifts,’” Krystal explained, “and I’m like, ‘you can.’”
“So, we did,” Jason said. “We did over 500 homes, every city in Jackson County and Grants Pass."
Word of the couple's charitable endeavor spread quickly. Soon, one Santa wasn't enough.
Hiring multiple Santas and a few elves to lend a hand, the couple realized they wanted to spread joy to kids "every day of the year." Shortly after, Dream Come True Characters was born.
Following suit with the name of their company itself, the couple said their success truly has been “a dream come true.”
"We've come a long way," Jason said.
Jason and Krystal said they are excited to continue their Christmas tradition here in Klamath Falls — hopefully from the seat of a new motorcycle.