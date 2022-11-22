Gospel Mission Thanksgiving meal 2016

In this 2016 file photo, Klamath Falls Gospel Mission volunteer Judy McGrath serves a guest cranberry sauce at the Mission’s annual Thanksgiving dinner at the First Baptist Church.

 Herald & News file photo

With rising inflation rates driving prices higher than the furrowed brow of the Charlie Brown Macy’s Day balloon, Thanksgiving dinner is sure to cost us all a little more this year.

Thankfully, there are a few local organizations throughout the Klamath Basin that will be showing their gratitude for the greater Klamath community this holiday.


