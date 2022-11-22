With rising inflation rates driving prices higher than the furrowed brow of the Charlie Brown Macy’s Day balloon, Thanksgiving dinner is sure to cost us all a little more this year.
Thankfully, there are a few local organizations throughout the Klamath Basin that will be showing their gratitude for the greater Klamath community this holiday.
Each year, these generous organizations offer a hot Thanksgiving meal, free of charge, to those in need.
So, tuck those napkins into your shirt collars and head on down to one of these locations:
VFW
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is offering its annual free meal from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 downtown at 515 Klamath Ave. Thanksgiving dinner is open to everyone in the community.
Gospel Mission
The Klamath Falls Gospel Mission offers three free meals a day all year round, and Thanksgiving Day is no exception.
The Gospel will be serving up standard holiday dishes from noon to 1:30 p.m. at its downtown location, 1931 Mission Ave.
In previous years, the Mission has seen upward of 110, even 145, people seated in its dining area. Thanksgiving dinners will be available to all in need.
Waffle Hut & BoxDrop Klamath Falls
Every year, the Waffle Hut puts together a piping hot turkey dinner in honor of the holiday for $20 a plate.
For the past four years, however, a local entrepreneur has been sponsoring the gifting of 10 to 15 free dinners to anyone in need in Klamath Falls.
Wes Loy, Oregon Tech graduate and owner of BoxDrop Klamath Falls, has been working with Waffle Hut Manager Shane Maynard for the past few years, donating funds to provide a holiday meal for local families.
The free meals are first come first serve on Thanksgiving day with plates going out between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the downtown Waffle Hut, located at 106 Main St.
American Legion
The local American Legion, located at 228 N. Eighth St., is offering a free traditional Thanksgiving dinner to all veterans and their families that wish to attend. The Legion will be dishing up plates of turkey and ham “with all the fixins” from noon to 3 p.m.