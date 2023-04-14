A local nurse charged with sex crimes involving a minor and other charges is scheduled to go before the court for two settlement hearings next week.
Tiffany Fregoso, 36, is a registered nurse in Klamath Falls who was initially arrested Oct. 8, 2022, for having an alleged sexual relationship with a 14-year-old.
Fregoso was released on bail two days later but was placed back in custody after accruing new charges in February.
Court documents revealed that Fregoso was charged with two counts of furnishing alcohol to persons younger than 21 years of age as well as reckless endangerment.
According to the arrest report, Fregoso had provided alcohol to teens at her home while hosting a party Feb. 17. Witnesses reported up to 50 minors in attendance.
One of the minors at Fregoso’s was in a drunk driving accident shortly after leaving the residence, and another minor was transported to the emergency room at Sky Lakes Medical Center for alcohol poisoning.
Fregoso was arrested for these charges Feb. 22. She was released on bail shortly after.
On March 6, the state filed a motion to revoke Fregoso’s release agreement and forfeit her security deposit.
“The state has probable cause to believe, and does believe, the defendant committed a new law violation and is in violation of her release agreement,” the affidavit states.
The court granted the motion to revoke release, and Fregoso was taken back into custody.
Also on March 6, Assistant Attorney General Jayme Kimberly, on behalf of the state, filed a new indictment against Fregoso, amending the nurse’s original sex crime charges.
Fregoso’s initial charges in this case included two counts contributing to sexual delinquency of a minor; three counts sexual misconduct; two counts third-degree rape; and one count sodomy.
Additional charges provided in the new indictment include: using child in display of sexually explicit conduct; first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse; and two counts of third-degree rape.
Because the new charges filed stem from the same crimes as the initial charges, all charges had to be filed under a new case number.
Fregoso is still facing all charges received since last October; however, since all charges are now filed under a new case number, the revocation of her release agreement is no longer valid. For this reason, Fregoso was granted the opportunity to post bail and return to conditional release.
With bail set at $110,000, Fregoso provided the mandatory 10% of the bond and was released March 27.
Fregoso is scheduled to go before Klamath County Circuit Court Judge Alycia Kersey for both cases at 2 p.m. Monday, April 17 in courtroom 210.