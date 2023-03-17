A Klamath Falls man just won a national sweepstakes that will make his car payments for a full year.
Earlier this week, the Herald & News corporate parent company Adams Publishing Group (APG) revealed the winner of the annual Free Car Payments for a Year Sweepstakes was Klamath Falls resident Michael Cornelius.
“I’ve never really won much before, so it’s kind of new to me,” Cornelius said.
On Monday, March 13, Cornelius received an email from Herald & News General Manager Joe Hudon, informing him of his $5,000 prize.
Cornelius said he’s excited to be able to put that money towards\ paying off his Nissan Titan.
Cornelius added his name to the hat after finding an ad for the sweepstakes on the Herald & News website.
The sweepstakes Cornelius entered is a yearly event in which numerous media companies such as APG participate, according to APG Vice President of Digital Media Michael Martoccia.
“APG has 125 outlets throughout the country, and there are dozens of other media companies that participate in promoting the sweepstakes,” Martoccia said. “There are well over 100,000 entries each year, countrywide.”
The vice president also noted this is only one of the four annual Second Street giveaway sweepstakes APG is involved in. Cornelius, he said, marks the third winner to come from an APG consumer base.
The next big giveaway, the Spring Home Improvement Sweepstakes, will take place near the end of March. The winner will take home $5,000.