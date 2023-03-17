Michael Cornelius - sweepstakes winner

Free Car Payments for Year Sweepstakes winner Michael Cornelius stands beside his Nissan Titan truck Friday, March 17 in Klamath Falls.

 Molly O'Brien/Herald & News

A Klamath Falls man just won a national sweepstakes that will make his car payments for a full year.

Earlier this week, the Herald & News corporate parent company Adams Publishing Group (APG) revealed the winner of the annual Free Car Payments for a Year Sweepstakes was Klamath Falls resident Michael Cornelius.

