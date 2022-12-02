With opiate-related deaths rising each year, three local organizations are doing their part and taking to the streets.
On Tuesday, community members came together to celebrate the launch of the new Street Outreach Mobile Services, a multifaceted program intended to spread opioid awareness and provide county-wide access to life-saving resources.
A news release from Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services (KHFS) explained that the mobile units will travel to meet those in need wherever they are in Klamath County. Consisting of two units, the mobile facilities will offer important information on harm reduction, distribution of Narcan — a nasal spray which reverse the effects of opioid overdoses, support from peer specialists and rapid access to detox treatment.
The project comes from the combined efforts of KTHFS, Tayas Yawks and BestCare, which came together to form a coalition to combat the opioid crisis locally.
In 2019 and 2020, the National Institutes of Health reported a spike in opiate-related deaths the United States. Over 100,000 Americans died from accidental opioid overdoses in 2021, making it the leading cause of overdose deaths and places it among the most frequent causes of preventable deaths in the country.
In the KTHFS news release, Klamath Tribal Health Communications Specialist Taylor Tupper noted that the American Indian and Alaskan Native populations have the second highest overall opioid overdose rates nationwide, and Oregon Tribal populations are no exception.
“In Oregon, native populations had the highest rate of unintentional drug overdose deaths in 2020,” Tupper stated, referring to reports released by the Oregon Health Authority.
Since February of 2020, KTHFS has also been offering a Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program for those struggling with opiate addiction. Their work earned them a new Community Opioid Intervention Pilot Project grant from the Indian Health Services, an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services.
“This initiative has allowed us to create a new ‘Street Outreach Program’ that will provide comprehensive, culturally appropriate opioid intervention services,” Tupper wrote, “utilizing innovative techniques to address opioid addiction through prevention, treatment, and after-care and wrap-around services.”