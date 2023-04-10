Lobbying

Construction at the Oregon state Capitol in Salem is shown Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

 Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle

An email from a state division director asking customers to advocate for the agency’s budget raised eyebrows among business owners and legislators.

The Corporation Division of the Secretary of State’s Office is seeking a roughly $2.6 million increase to its existing $15 million budget over the next two years to hire more staff and digitize millions of public records that now only exist on degrading microfilms. The division’s request comes as legislative budget writers urge agencies to trim their budgets, keeping open positions vacant and spending less amid economic uncertainty.

