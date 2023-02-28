It has been a few years, but the Health Fair is back and ready to connect with the community about improving individual health.
The 22nd edition of the free event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday March 4 in Linman Hall/Exhibit Hall 1 at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, 3531 S. Sixth St. The event runs until 2 p.m.
In addition to an assortment of free health screenings and demonstrations at the annual Sky Lakes Medical Center Community Health Fair, participants can learn how to “Stop the Bleed,” and walk through a giant-sized lung.
Registrations for free “Stop the Bleed” classes are still being accepted, and drop-ins are welcome.
Taught by Sky Lakes Trauma Program Manager Stacey Holmes, RN, BCEN, the “Stop the Bleed” sessions will start on the hour and half hour beginning at 8 a.m. The last session begins at 1 p.m. Sign up online by following the registration link at SkyLakes.org/healthfair.
“Uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death from trauma,” Holmes said. "The greater the number of people who know how to control an injured person’s bleeding, the greater the chances that person has of surviving the injury."
Wellness screenings at the health fair include: Free cholesterol (HDL, LDL, and triglycerides) screenings; Free blood glucose screenings; Free blood pressure checks; Free Balance checks; Free prescription review.
Fasting 8-12 hours is recommended for best results from the cholesterol and blood glucose screenings.
Physicians from Cascades East Family Medicine will be on hand at the health fair to interpret results at no charge.
“The free annual health fair is a chance for people to get valuable information about their health as well as to learn about some of the many services available at Sky Lakes, our clinics, and in the community,” said Renea Wood, PR Manager at Sky Lakes Medical Center, which organizes the event. “The event is an extension of the hospital’s mission to help and encourage people to make better health choices.”
Healthy Klamath and Cascade Health Alliance collaborated to bring an inflatable lung model to the health fair. The display and the related information are part of the Sky Lakes effort to help eliminate lung cancer and other lung related diseases.
Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer death in the US, accounting for about 1 in 5 of all cancer deaths. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined. Getting checked can save your life. The cure rate of lung cancer found in its early stages is greater than 80 percent. The benefits of early screening are well known. Early, routine screening saves lives.
“Lung related illnesses are a huge concern. Now is a terrific opportunity to bring attention to potentially lifesaving actions people can take,” Wood noted. “The Sky Lakes Health Fair is an excellent opportunity to learn more about the disease and screening.”
There also will be free displays by several Sky Lakes departments, community partners, and activities and information specifically for children and families.