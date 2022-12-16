Gifts

Ta’Miya Williams was one of the students at Stearns Elementary School who received a special gift from Santa, via the Linkville Kiwanis Club, on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The fog prevented Santa Claus from visiting Klamath Falls on Wednesday, Dec. 14, but he sent some elves in the form of Linkville Kiwanis members to deliver presents to 25 local students with special needs.

The students from Conger and Stearns elementary schools were delighted to receive dolls, stuffed animals, Legos and trains, among other desired gifts. Their teachers helped Santa’s helpers know what gifts would be most appreciated.


