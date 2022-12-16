The fog prevented Santa Claus from visiting Klamath Falls on Wednesday, Dec. 14, but he sent some elves in the form of Linkville Kiwanis members to deliver presents to 25 local students with special needs.
The students from Conger and Stearns elementary schools were delighted to receive dolls, stuffed animals, Legos and trains, among other desired gifts. Their teachers helped Santa’s helpers know what gifts would be most appreciated.
Linkville Kiwanis members have served children with disabilities since the 1970s. The project is a member favorite, along with sponsorship of the KEY (Kiwanis Educating Youth) Club at Crosspoint Christian School.
Linkville Kiwanis meets at noon Wednesdays at King Wah.