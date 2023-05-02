Yesterday’s Plaza is slated to its first ever Fashion Show this weekend.
The event, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at 125 N. 9th St. will show both men’s and women’s collections and is produced by local model Jeanne Mae, a press release states.
"Come out and support local artists for a night of fashion fun," the release states. "With live music, drinks, food and dancing, this is guaranteed to be a crowd favorite."
Tickets are $20 with all proceeds benefiting Integral Youth Service and its mission fund, the release states. IYS is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has been working to fill the gaps in services for local at-risk and homeless youth since 1988.
“We’re thankful to Yesterday’s Plaza for letting us be a part of such a cool experience," IYS Development Director Taylor Hampton said in the release. “It’s exciting to see local talent be highlighted and supported in things like this."
According to the press release, since opening, IYS has been able to impact and change the lives of more than 30,000 youth in Klamath Falls.
Tickets can be purchased at Yesterday’s Plaza at 125 N. 9th St., or at Integral Youth Services at 115 N. 10th St.
For more information regarding the show, go to iyskfalls.org or call Mae at 541-880-6351.