Volunteers are being sought to help conduct summertime tours of the 117-year-old Baldwin Hotel Museum building.
According to a press release, the four-story brick structure was the tallest commercial building in Southern Oregon at the time it opened in 1906. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973, and it became a public museum 1978.
“We have more than 40 rooms filled with an immense collection of antiques, artifacts and archives that reflect the history of Klamath Falls and the Klamath Basin,” Baldwin lead attendant Kamela Harrington said in the press release. “We rely on volunteers to help us tell the story of the local community as seen through the contents of our building.”
The press release states that an orientation session will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29 for anyone interested in learning about the duties of museum docents.
“The program is open to any adult who has the gift for storytelling, and who can climb stairs — lots of stairs,” Harrington said. “Sharing our history with visitors that come from all over the country makes it a fun job.”
The Baldwin Hotel Museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Volunteers are needed to work three-hour shifts whenever they are able.
The Klamath County Museum provides a script, and new docents receive training from experienced staff and volunteers.
For more information, contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.