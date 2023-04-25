Nobel tour 8-9-2017

Volunteers are being sought to serve as docents at the Baldwin Hotel Museum.

 submitted

Volunteers are being sought to help conduct summertime tours of the 117-year-old Baldwin Hotel Museum building.

According to a press release, the four-story brick structure was the tallest commercial building in Southern Oregon at the time it opened in 1906. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973, and it became a public museum 1978.

Tags