Museum Series Facebook Event Cover - 1
submitted

In a partnership effort, Klamath Folk Alliance (nonprofit organizers of the Klamath Folk Festival) and the Klamath County Museum recently announced a four-evening series featuring original songwriters, storytellers and various artists to highlight the history, cultures and creativity of the region.

According to a press release, the series is titled “Under Klamath Skies.” The series performances are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. the first Thursdays of May through August at the Klamath County Museum.

Tags