In a partnership effort, Klamath Folk Alliance (nonprofit organizers of the Klamath Folk Festival) and the Klamath County Museum recently announced a four-evening series featuring original songwriters, storytellers and various artists to highlight the history, cultures and creativity of the region.
According to a press release, the series is titled “Under Klamath Skies.” The series performances are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. the first Thursdays of May through August at the Klamath County Museum.
"Each evening will feature a different locally-inspired theme," the press release states. "Thanks to the generous support of the Klamath County Cultural Coalition admission is free and all ages are welcome."
The scheduled list of presenters/performers are:
• May 4: The Heart of Klamath Presentations/Performances by The Jo Edward James Band, Bonnie Hay, Zephyrine, Holly & David Stork and Mary Williams Hyde
• June 1: The Living Cultures with a presentation by the Klamath Tribes Language Department
• July 6: Klamath Country Presentations/Performances by Rick Steber, Debbie & Jeff Plummer and Liz Hubbard
• Aug. 3: The Wonder of Klamath Presentations/Performances by Bill Palmer, Richard Johnson, Larry Turner and Dr. Karl Wenner
For additional information and updates regarding this program and more, go to the Klamath Folk Alliance website at www.klamathfolkfestival.com.