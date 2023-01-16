What was life like for educated women entering adulthood in the late 1900s? The Linkville Players are about to show their audiences.
Opening Friday, Jan. 20, the Linkville Players present “Uncommon Women and Others” by award-winning playwright Wendy Wasserstein. Opening night features a complimentary gala with appetizers and champagne for all ticket holders beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“Wasserstein is an American playwright whose work probes, with humor and sensibility, the predicament facing educated women who came of age in the second half of the 20th century,” a press release states. “Wasserstein wrote the Heidi Chronicles, which won both the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award in 1989. ‘Uncommon Women and Others’ is based on Wasserstein’s experience attending Mount Holyoke College, an all-women’s Seven Sisters school in the northeast, during the early ‘70s, when second-wave feminism was changing the way women viewed their roles in society, the workplace and at home.”
Performances are scheduled to run at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 4 with 2 p.m. Sunday matinee showings at the Linkville Playhouse, 201 Main St. Tickets cost $13 and can be purchased in advance at the Linkville’s ticket vendor, Poppy on Main at 522 Main St., or at the door of the Linkville Playhouse the night of a performance.
“Uncommon Women” features the Linkville directorial debut of Richard Hoffman, a retired high school theater teacher and director at Klamath Union High School.
“When I was asked to direct a show here at the Linkville, this play came immediately to my mind,” Hoffman said in the press release. “Combining humor with issues that we as a society are still wrestling with, Wendy Wasserstein has given us characters who we identify with, laugh with and cry with. And out of that we experience a world that contains all the challenges of what being a human are, female or male. The experience of having very ‘Uncommon Women’ of this production lead me through their world and their experiences has made me feel honored and blessed.”
According to the press release, the play “is comprised of a collage of interrelated scenes, the action begins with a reunion, six years after graduation, of five close friends and classmates at Mount Holyoke College. After excitedly greeting one another, telling jokes, and catching up, they flashback to various important moments from their college days that have helped to define their post-graduate lives. We see the impact of these early choices on their lives during the advent of second-wave feminism in the 1970s. The women navigate love, marriage, motherhood, and careers in what is still a man’s professional world and try to achieve the delicate and ever-unattainable work-life balance for which they long. It becomes clear that some of the women are exactly where they hoped to be, while others are still trying to find their way. Nonetheless, they all agree that it is their relationships with each other that have meant the most, and they are unified in their hope that good things will come to all of them in the future.”
Hoffman said he is thrilled to be bringing this show to the Klamath Falls community 45 years after its original premier in New York City. The cast features veteran Linkville actors the public might recognize from other Linkville Productions. “Uncommon Women” actors include Sarah Smart, Corrie Judd, Aurora Sanchez, Robyn Pfeifer, Natalie Postles, Jordan Solomon, Rikkilea McGuffey, Cheyenne Windish, Erin Barker, Clark Olding, Rayvyn Sanford and Edie Brown-Viyera.
Please note that this play contains adult language and situations, and that viewer discretion is advised.
The Linkville Players is the oldest community theater group in the Klamath Basin. It is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization devoted to presenting an annual season of dramatic productions for the benefit and enjoyment of local residents, visitors to the area and others interested in theater.