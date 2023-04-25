Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop is set to bring back its Gala Party this week.
The community is invited to the free party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 28 at the gallery in Chiloquin.
During the party, appetizers and refreshments will be served while attendees will have an opportunity to meet the Two Rivers Art Gallery artists and hear their stories.
A simple line-dancing session is scheduled to take place during the party, along with a performance by Klamaths Dance & Exercise.
The gallery will be raffling off artwork and there also will be a high school art show awards ceremony.
Finally, as part of the gallery's Spring Cleaning Sale, art will be on sale with 10 percent to 40 percent discounts.
For more information, call 541-783-3326 or 541-783-2428.
The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
