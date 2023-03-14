The Linkville Players are proud to announce “Lopsided Linkville,” an original musical revue, as the fourth in their regular season lineup for the 2022-23 season.
A complimentary champagne gala starts before the show at 6:30 p.m. and the curtain rises for the premier performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17.
Crystal Muno, veteran director at the Linkville, explains the show’s concept as, “Instead of a traditional, scripted musical, we’ve put together an expectation-twisting cabaret show. We take the songs and words of characters you already know and love but then swap their gender, race, age and/or setting into something that is new and familiar at the same time.”
Muno added, “The concept is based off by the Broadway Backwards benefit concerts held yearly in NYC — it’s a really cool way to celebrate theater in a way we normally couldn’t here in Klamath Falls.”
According to a press release, the show will feature songs and bits from musicals as old as “Showboat” and “My Fair Lady” and as modern as “Beetlejuice” and “Dear Evan Hanson.”
After opening night, the show is scheduled to run three weekends until April 1 with performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and one matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26.
Tickets are $13 to $15 and available in advance at the theater’s ticket vendor, Poppy on Main, or at the door the night of a performance.
In addition to Muno, the directorial team includes Dan Crenshaw as music director, Rebekah Beger as assistant director and Jasmine Klauder as choreographer.
The all-local cast includes Rebekah Begar, Will Windish, Em Barr, Allie West, Robert Vannarath, Kai Pace, Faye Crenshaw, Brenden Ketchum, Jared McCleve, Sharene Craft, Edie Brown-Vieyra, Corey Stamper, Mathew Landsiedel, Marcail Muno, Audrey McCleve and Shelley Anderson.
If the play were a movie, it would likely be rated PG-13 for language and some suggestive content.