Dane and Tammi Weller are the newest artists to begin displaying their work at Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin.

According to a press release, the Wellers are “a really nice couple who are working at developing a great business, creating precious and personal urns for loved ones who have passed away. They can create personal custom urns, as well, through the gallery. Their urns are designed using inlaid designs which are beautiful and expressive. The woods used for these urns are high-quality wood. They also have the sweetest looking urn just for a cherished pet.”

Tags