Dane and Tammi Weller are the newest artists to begin displaying their work at Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin.
According to a press release, the Wellers are “a really nice couple who are working at developing a great business, creating precious and personal urns for loved ones who have passed away. They can create personal custom urns, as well, through the gallery. Their urns are designed using inlaid designs which are beautiful and expressive. The woods used for these urns are high-quality wood. They also have the sweetest looking urn just for a cherished pet.”
The Wellers moved to Chiloquin four years ago. The press release states their goal is to sell their urns to local people.
“They enjoy living in Chiloquin and making it their home,” the press release states. “They are a heartfelt couple who sincerely wants to create an ornamented urn that will always remain special and precious to you and your family. As Christians, their hope for success is great, counting on the Lord’s blessings. They may be aiming high with their vision and ambition but they are still secure in their faith. They look forward to giving those who are preparing for the death of their loved one a special urn that reflects the heart of the diseased.”
The press release states that the Wellers chose to display their work at Two Rivers because “they felt that showing and selling their artwork at our gallery would be a great help in starting their business. We know we have many local people who want to support businesses that are local and family owned.”
Two Rivers Art Gallery, at 140 S. 1st Ave. in Chiloquin, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.