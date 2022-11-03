The Four “C’” Notes — the Midwest’s only tribute dedicated to recreating the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons — has been booked for Klamath Falls
Experience all of your favorite hits live, including: “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Workin’ My Way Back To You, (Babe),” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “Let’s Hang On” and more during the show, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Ross Ragland Theater.
According to a press release, “four guys, vintage dance moves, and Mr. Coppola’s legacy with the Frankie Valli and Four Seasons catalog give The Four ‘C’ Notes an authenticity to their performance that similar tribute groups simply cannot match anywhere else. While they call Chicago home, The Four ‘C’ Notes have performed in sold out shows across the United States.”
“The Four ‘C’ Notes are a hit from beginning to end,” said Samantha Burris, the Ross Ragland executive director, in the press release. “We can’t wait for everyone to see them. It’s gonna be a great show.”
Drinks and concessions will be available for $5 or less.
“Get ready to rock the house with a special evening of quality entertainment,” the press release states. “It will be fun that the whole family can enjoy.”
This show is sponsored by the Baley-Trotman Farms Four “C” Notes.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for senior/military, $18 for students, $10 for youth ages 12 and younger and $45 for Vegas Box Seats, which include two drink tickets per seat.
Go to the theater’s website at www.ragland.org to purchase tickets or learn more.
The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or two hours before show time the day of any show.