The Four “C’” Notes — the Midwest’s only tribute dedicated to recreating the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons — has been booked for Klamath Falls

Experience all of your favorite hits live, including: “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Workin’ My Way Back To You, (Babe),” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “Let’s Hang On” and more during the show, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Ross Ragland Theater.


