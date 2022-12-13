Celebrate the end of the year at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Ross Ragland Theater with world renowned jazz musician Gunhild Carling.
Carling is a Swedish jazz star. She plays multiple instruments, sings and tap dances.
She performs all over the world and has more than 50 million views in YouTube, Facebook and other platforms. Carling plays several instruments such as trombone, trumpet, recorder, bagpipe, harmonica, drums and piano. Additionally, she juggles and dances tap, and has toured around Europe since a very early age together with her family.
To Carling, jazz performance isn’t just the music she plays, it’s her lifestyle. Carling has traveled all over the world and has performed and led several of her own bands.
“Gunhild is a shimmering presence, and she performs with vivacious flair and boldness,” said Jade Manson of Arts News.
Join the Ross Ragland Theater as Carling serenades us into the new year. Carling's sublime showmanship shines in a show you don't want to miss.
This show is sponsored by the Running Y Resort and Discover Klamath.
Tickets are $29 for adults, $26 for seniors and military, $19 for students, $10 for youths 12 and younger and $35 for Vegas Box Seats.
Go to the theater’s website at www.ragland.org to purchase tickets or learn more.
The box office is open noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or two hours before show time the day of any show.