Gunhild Carling

Gunhild Carling is set to perform Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Ross Ragland Theater.

 The Stander Group Inc.

Celebrate the end of the year at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Ross Ragland Theater with world renowned jazz musician Gunhild Carling.

Carling is a Swedish jazz star. She plays multiple instruments, sings and tap dances.


