A student of Klamath Adventist Christian School practices his ukulele in preparation for Sunday’s talent show.
Students of Klamath Adventist Christian School will be putting on a talent show Sunday, April 30.
Two students play foursquare with teacher Miss Melody at the Klamath Adventist Christian School.
Klamath Adventist Christian School is opening its doors to the public Sunday evening to showcase the talents of its students.
Listen to chimes and ukuleles, hear songs sung, and laugh out loud at skits and stand-up comedy performed by Klamath Adventist Christian School students starting at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30.
“I’m blown away by our students’ gifts. They have tremendous natural ability God has given them,” said Principle Olivia Carson.
A haystack dinner will be served and a silent auction will also take place alongside the talent show with proceeds going toward student scholarships and improvements at the school.
Klamath Adventist Christian School is a private, two-room institution operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church to provide a spiritually-oriented education for children.
“We show children Jesus, nurture their love for him and others. Teach them to think and empower them to serve,” Carson said.
Carson said the school enrolls from the kindergarten age up to the eighth grade with a ratio of one teacher to 12 students. She said she looks forward to Sunday’s talent show.
“We can’t wait to bring the community together to showcase the students’ talents and strengths,” Carson said.
For further information, contact the school at 541-882-4151.
