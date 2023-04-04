Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop will host an open house this weekend for the second annual Chiloquin High School Art Show
Student art will be on display during the open house, scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 7 at Two Rivers.
This opportunity to meet the young artists and view their works will include appetizers.
The student art will be on display through the month of April. Gallery attendees are encouraged to purchase the student art and to also vote for their favorite artist.
The art show will end with a Gallery Gala Party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 28 at Two Rivers, 140 S. 1st Ave. in Chiloquin.
During the gala party, the dance team will perform and artwork will be discounted.
Artist awards will be announced at 7 p.m.
For more information, call the gallery at 541-783-2428 during business hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.