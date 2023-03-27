Free is the name of the game this Friday.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 31, the Spring Break Baaash will take over Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union at 2972 Washburn Way.
The bash is slated to include a petting zoo, goodie bags, ice cream and coloring contest.
There also will be a Goat Baaing Contest at 1 p.m.
