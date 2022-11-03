Canvasback Books is the place to be Saturday for lovers of creative nonfiction.
Beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Southern Oregon author Melissa Mathewson will be reading from her book “Tracing the Desire Line” at the book store at 1219 Main St. in Klamath Falls.
According to a press release, “’Tracing the Desire Line’ was a finalist for the 2021 Oregon Book Award in Creative Nonfiction. As a memoir-in-essays, it follows the narrator’s journey as a pirate radio DJ, writer, mother and organic farmer exploring identity, sexuality and feminine desire through opening her marriage with her husband. The book looks closely at what happens when the narrator runs the edges of desire by questioning the nature of monogamy and freedom within a conventional marriage. Along the way, the book detours into memory and meditations on various subjects that frame the narrator’s story including music, religion, love and wildness.”
The press release states that Mathewson lives in Medford and teaches in the MFA Creative Writing program at Eastern Oregon University. She also teaches at Southern Oregon University and Rogue Community College.
During the event Saturday, Mathewson will share some selected readings and answer questions about her work.
Light hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages will be served.